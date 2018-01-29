Mori Building and teamLab to Launch "MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM teamLab Borderless" in Odaiba, Tokyo This Summer

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mori Building, a leading urban developer in Tokyo, and the art collective teamLab today announced that they will jointly open “MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM teamLab Borderless,” a full-scale digital art museum in the Palette Town complex of Odaiba, Tokyo in the summer of 2018. The all-new museum concept is a collaborative initiative between Mori Building, a noted supporter of culture and art, and teamLab, an interdisciplinary creative group that utilizes the digital technologies to express art.

The museum, teamLab’s first permanent exhibition and flagship facility in Tokyo, will boast a massive 10,000 square meters of labyrinthine floor space. The word “Borderless” expresses the museum’s aim to tear down the borders between “one art and another,” “art and visitors” and “oneself and others” by allowing visitors to melt into the art and become part of it. Mori Building and teamLab hope that their groundbreaking museum will inspire people to create enlightened new values and innovative new social frameworks.

Mori Building actively works to integrate art in cities, including by staging important cultural activities. In the view of the company, cities vitally need culture and art to expand their magnetic power to attract creative people and enterprises from throughout the world.

teamLab aims to explore a new relationship between humans and the world through art. The collective’s collaborative practice seeks to liberate art from physical constrictions and transcend boundaries in contemporary society, where the border between technologies and creativity is coming fuzzy.

Through their collaboration, Mori Building and teamLab aim to create a unique destination that enhances the magnetic power of Tokyo toward 2020 and beyond.

About Mori Building

Mori Building is an innovative urban developer based in Tokyo. The company is committed to maximizing the magnetic power of cities by creating and nurturing safe, sustainable and cosmopolitan urban centers based on its unique Vertical Garden City concept of high-rise centers for business, education, leisure and residence. The concept is applied in the company’s many leading-edge projects, including ARK Hills, Roppongi Hills and Toranomon Hills in Tokyo and the Shanghai World Financial Center. Mori Building is also engaged in real estate leasing, project management and consultation. Please visit www.mori.co.jp/en

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is art collective, an interdisciplinary group of ultratechnologists whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, design and the natural world. Various specialists such as artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects form teamLab.

teamLab aims to explore a new relationship between humans and nature through art. Digital technology has allowed us to liberate art from the physical and transcend boundaries. We see no boundary between ourselves and nature; one is in the other and the other in one. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous continuity of life.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; and National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne.

https://www.teamlab.art/

MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM teamLab Borderless

Opening: Summer 2018

Location: Palette Town, Odaiba

Address: 1-3-8 Aomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo,

Floor space: approx. 10,000 square meters

URL: https://www.teamlab.art/e/borderless/