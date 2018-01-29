US Based Financial Services Corporation Adopts Zycus’ Source-to-Pay Suite to Standardize Their Procurement Processes

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zycus, a leading global provider of a comprehensive and end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite has today announced the onboarding of a US-based not-for-profit financial services corporation into their customer portfolio.

The customer organization - dedicated to the retirement and related needs of public sector employees - has helped thousands of US citizens in retirement asset transfers from one employer to the next. As part of the deal, they have procured Zycus Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Request Management, eProcurement, and eInvoicing solutions. They will leverage Zycus solutions to standardize their procurement processes that would help them outpace two of their critical challenges, i.e., moving away from a siloed environment and bring in multiple teams together on procurement activities as well as build a singular repository of all of their procurement contracts.

Zycus’ capabilities, particularly in the integration front coupled with the responsiveness of the sales team played an important role is winning stakeholder confidence in the customer organization.

“It is a matter of pride for us to win a deal with one of the best and oldest retirement solutions provider in the US. We have learned about their journey and their dedication to their domain, and we are glad to be partnering with them in winning the hearts of millions” said Aatish Dedhia, CEO, Zycus Inc.

