OKPOP Selects Construction Firm

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklahoma Historical Society officials announced the selection of Nabholz Construction as the next step in building the Oklahoma Museum of Pop Culture (OKPOP). Nabholz Construction will construct OKPOP at 422 North Main Street in Tulsa, across the street from the historic Cain’s Ballroom.

“The idea for a facility that would collect, preserve, and share the stories of Oklahoma's impact on popular culture began 10 years ago,” said Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP. “It's exciting to know that OKPOP is closer to becoming a reality. Nabholz brings years of experience in construction management and we’re looking forward to adding them to the team."

Nabholz Construction has decades of experience building schools, hospitals, athletic arenas, global headquarters and world-class museums. In addition to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, other museums in Nabholz’s portfolio include: Scott Family Amazeum, Mid-America Science Museum, Tulsa Zoo & Living Museum, American Taekwondo Association Global Headquarters & International Museum, and Top of the Rock – Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum.

"The Nabholz team is humbled to be entrusted with this opportunity to showcase the rich cultural relevance of Oklahoma,” said Shane Fernandez, president of Southwest Operations for Nabholz. “We are eager to help bring the vision of OKPOP to life."

The OKPOP Museum will be dedicated to telling the story of the creativity of Oklahomans and their influence on popular culture worldwide. The OKPOP staff is actively collecting artifacts, photographs, film, video and recordings that represent Oklahoma’s creative history.

Some of the Oklahomans who will be featured at the OKPOP include Will Rogers, Bob Wills, Joan Crawford, Gene Autry, Leon Russell, Reba McEntire, S. E. Hinton, Garth Brooks, Wes Studi, Alfre Woodard, James Marsden, Carrie Underwood and Kristin Chenoweth, among others.

About Oklahoma Historical Society: The OKPOP is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state. Founded in 1893, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.

About Nabholz Construction: Founded in 1949, Nabholz offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and 12 additional locations. Nabholz core competencies include: Construction Management, Industrial, Civil, Environmental and Specialty Services. Ranked #121 on Engineering News-Records list of the Top 400 Contractors in the nation, Nabholz serves clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.nabholz.com.