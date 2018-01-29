OfferCraft and Agilysys Announce Strategic Partnership Helping Customers Use Artificial Intelligence to Optimize Marketing Offers and Revenue

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, and OfferCraft, a software company that uses artificial intelligence and gamification to make content more effective, today announced that Agilysys is now a reseller of OfferCraft’s solutions. As part of the new relationship, OfferCraft’s software is being integrated with Agilysys’ point-of-sale and property management solutions to help hospitality venues increase revenue and guest satisfaction.

“This is the future of how companies will distribute and manage their marketing incentives,” said Aron Ezra, Chief Executive Officer of OfferCraft. “It’s already happening. Our customers have enjoyed huge revenue increases and paper cost savings from using OfferCraft, and this partnership with Agilysys means we’ll be able to make our software even more powerful and convenient for operators. We’re thrilled to be working with Agilysys on an innovation that is having such a transformative impact across the hospitality world.”

OfferCraft's patent-pending Intelligent Offer Engine (IOE) enables offers, coupons, vouchers and rewards to be distributed digitally, and to change themselves into something different if they’re initially ignored by a patron. If an incentive fails to motivate someone, it transforms itself into something more tailored to that person’s specific desires.

The IOE is now fully compatible with Agilysys PMS and POS products. With the new integration, offers can be distributed across virtually any channel: email, text message, social media, digital signage, websites, Agilysys terminals and much more. Each intelligent offer then tracks how the recipient is interacting with it and adjusts itself based on patron behavior. These offers can go up or down in value, can be gifted to a friend, can convert themselves into a mystery reward, can be swapped for alternatives, and much more.

“We believe OfferCraft’s technology can help our customers dramatically increase offer redemptions, guest loyalty and profitability,” said Larry Steinberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Agilysys. “The cloud-based solution reduces promotional costs and collects valuable behavioral data about customers’ preferences to allow hospitality operators to strategically change future outreach campaigns. With the integration to Agilysys POS and PMS solutions, operators will be able to further improve guest communications and deliver a truly one-of-a-kind guest experience.”

The integrated Agilysys and OfferCraft solutions will be available later this year.

About OfferCraft

OfferCraft is a Software-as-a-Service company that helps organizations make their content as compelling and effective as possible. Inspired by behavioral economics, OfferCraft's unique gamification and artificial intelligence software makes conventional marketing and HR outreach far more memorable, fun and profitable. Many different types of operations can benefit from the OfferCraft solution, including hotels, casinos, restaurants, amusement parks, retailers and others. It is HTML5-based and responsive, so it requires no downloads and works across virtually all smart phones, tablets, kiosks, and computers.

For additional information or to request a demo, visit www.OfferCraft.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.

Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.