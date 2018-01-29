Grant Thornton and ISG team to advance intelligent automation

CHICAGO & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional-services firm Grant Thornton LLP and Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, have formed an alliance that will help Grant Thornton clients improve their business operations through robotic process automation (RPA) – the use of sophisticated “software robots” to manage the routine computer-based tasks normally handled by humans.

Grant Thornton brings to the alliance its deep advisory know-how, especially its experience optimizing and re-designing complex business processes for companies across multiple industries – plus its decades of experience in the audit and tax arenas.

ISG contributes its expertise in helping businesses transform their operations through RPA and other digital technologies. As a trusted business partner to more than 700 companies worldwide – including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world – ISG has a proven track record advising companies on automation strategies and deploying RPA systems that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, free employees from repetitive, routine tasks and allow them to focus on higher-value knowledge work.

“As new technologies accelerate disruption in the marketplace, companies need a wide range of innovative tools to improve their processes and performance,” said Grant Thornton CEO Mike McGuire. “Grant Thornton’s alliance with ISG allows us to deliver RPA as part of a comprehensive approach to innovation, including robotics, data analytics, blockchain and artificial intelligence.”

“We welcome the opportunity to work in close partnership with Grant Thornton to ensure its U.S. clients have access to the best technology and expertise to automate their business processes,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and chief executive officer, ISG. “Business today is growing more digital. Every company, no matter how they started or where they are heading, is going to be run on data, analytics and cognitive intelligence, all of which will be leveraged to enhance speed to market, operating efficiency and customer experience. That’s going to require new levels of innovation, design thinking, automation and complete transformation of business models. ISG and Grant Thornton, together through this alliance, are uniquely positioned to meet these needs for current and future Grant Thornton clients.”

According to Grant Thornton National Managing Partner of Markets, Clients & Industry Nichole Jordan: “Companies across industries are planning to invest billions in the future of work – how they build and deliver value to their customers more efficiently and effectively. Collaborating with ISG means we can help those companies realize these goals through our blended offering of intelligent and innovative tools like RPA.”

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.7 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.