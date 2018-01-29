Navidar Advises Kimbia in Acquisition by GiveGab

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navidar is pleased to announce that our client, Kimbia, has been acquired by GiveGab, a modern, easy-to-use software that cultivates long-term giving relationships between nonprofits and their supporters. GiveGab’s robust technology allows nonprofits to launch fundraising campaigns and events, manage their volunteer opportunities and supporters, and participate in Giving Days.

Kimbia is an online fundraising, crowdfunding, and event platform provider for nonprofits, higher education, and community foundations. In the last ten years, organizations including American Red Cross, Smithsonian Institution, Georgetown University, Communities Foundation of Texas, GiveMN, The Boston Foundation and The Miami Foundation have raised over a billion dollars using Kimbia's Everyday Giving, Peer-to-Peer, Events and Giving Day solutions.

“Navidar’s senior attention, continuous dedication, and active involvement in the process was instrumental in ensuring a successful outcome,” said Mark Perkins, CEO of Kimbia. “It was great to work with a company like Kimbia which has supported the fundraising efforts of thousands of nonprofits across the country,” said Stephen Day, Co-founder and Managing Director of Navidar.

