Insurance Leaders Launch Accelerated Talent Transformation and Strategic Financing Partnerships with General Assembly

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employees of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America will begin training in advanced digital skills as part of a new partnership with General Assembly, a pioneer in education and career transformation. General Assembly will facilitate training programs for Guardian employees through its Talent Pipeline as a Service model, which sources, trains, and delivers talent to enterprises to close large and persistent talent gaps.

Guardian intends to pilot several of General Assembly’s course offerings in disciplines including data analytics, data science, digital marketing, and web development. Programs will be delivered online, in-person, and in blended formats, both at Guardian offices and at General Assembly’s New York campus. This initiative is part of Guardian’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a leader in the digital future of insurance.

“At Guardian, we’re highly focused on the realities of the emerging world, and the impact of automation and technology on the workforce,” said Bob Thompson, Guardian’s head of Corporate Development & Strategy. “We’re excited to partner with General Assembly as we invest in training and upskilling our workforce, and we’re proud to associate with a true market leader in the critical challenge of upskilling and retraining American workers more generally.”

In support of General Assembly, Prudential, Guardian and Alignment Credit have provided a long term financing solution for the continued growth of the company.

“Prudential recognizes that education remains among the most powerful tools for promoting upward mobility. In order to create this mobility, people need quality jobs that, in this day and age, require sophisticated technical and behavioral competencies,” said Ommeed Sathe, vice president, Impact Investments, Prudential. “Our investment in General Assembly’s programs aligns with our goals of helping to provide an increased pipeline of diverse talent for companies and alternative pathways to acquire skills at a lower cost and duration.”

“As two highly-regarded organizations, Guardian and Prudential are setting an example for the industry by investing to support training and development,” said Jake Schwartz, CEO and co-founder, General Assembly. “The partnership with Guardian reflects their commitment to investing in talent to meet the changing demands of the digital economy. We are also excited to partner with Prudential’s Impact Investments and Alignment Credit as providers of creative, flexible and mission-aligned financing solutions.”

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA) is advancing the future of work by equipping individuals and corporations alike with the most in-demand 21st-century skills. Offering training and assessments in web development, data science, digital marketing, and more, GA is building transparent career pathways for people, and sustainable, diverse talent pipelines for employers. With 20 locations, immersive online offerings, onsite trainings for the Fortune 500, and a global community of professionals nearly 1 million strong, GA is the leading source for training, staffing, and career transitions.

About Guardian

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers, with $7.4 billion in capital and $1.5 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2016. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 9,000 employees and a network of over 2,750 financial representatives in 58 agencies nationwide. For more information about Guardian, please visit our website, www.GuardianLife.com. You can also follow Guardian on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Alignment Credit

Founded in 2014, Alignment Credit provides strategic and mission-aligned credit financing solutions to emerging growth and middle-market companies. Alignment Credit team has extensive experience in technology, media and entertainment, consumer and retail, education and business services, and financial services. For more information about Alignment Credit, please visit our website, www.AlignmentCredit.com, or contact us at info@alignmentcredit.com.