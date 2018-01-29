Disney and ‘Her Universe’ Expand Licensing Deal to Reach More Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel fans.

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Disney announced an expanded collaboration with ‘Her Universe’ and the company’s founder, Ashley Eckstein, that brings new Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel merchandise lines and a new book to a broader set of fans and consumers.

The 360 deal between Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) and ‘Her Universe’ expands beyond the existing licensed lines of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars apparel, accessories, and home goods and opens up new categories and opportunities including a new, heroic character-inspired athleisure line for kids and tweens called ‘Our Universe’. Featuring activewear, swimwear, footwear and accessories, ‘Our Universe’ is now available exclusively online at shopDisney.com and in-store at all Disney store locations. The first wave of the collection is inspired by Marvel Entertainment’s Black Panther and Disney Princess, with a Star Wars line coming soon for kids, tweens and adults. Pieces include leggings, sweatpants, zip up hoodies and headbands to help encourage kids to get outside and be active.

Beyond apparel, the expanded deal includes an inspirational book authored by Eckstein coming from Disney Book Group in May 2018. The book, “ It’s Your Universe: You Have the Power to Make It Happen,” is based on Eckstein’s personal story and her journey to success. The book highlights Eckstein’s road to making her dreams come true and how her personal passions led to the creation of ‘Her Universe’ and the creation of an unrivaled female fan community. “ It’s Your Universe: You Have the Power to Make It Happen” is available for pre-order now: http://books.disney.com/book/its-your-universe/.

“Ashley and Her Universe are trailblazers,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “ We’re thrilled to expand our relationship, and to work together on new ways for fans of all ages to celebrate their love for Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel through unique and authentic products.”

‘Her Universe’ has been at the forefront of creating stylish, fashion-forward, and authentic merchandise for fangirls and Eckstein has been a force in creating a more inclusive environment for science fiction and fantasy fans and opening up opportunities for fangirls to express their fandom and individuality. Through the relationship with Her Universe, DCPI has been able to further reach a broad audience and has tapped into emerging female fans of the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. Her Universe is a strategic partner for DCPI, as the business segment continues to extend the appeal of The Walt Disney Company’s franchises to new audiences through innovative products and engaging experiences.

" As a little girl, I grew up in Orlando, Florida with a father who was a Disney World cast member, and the world of Disney taught me how to make my dreams come true as an actress and a designer,” said Eckstein. “ Every item of clothing and this new book draws on my personal passion for the brand and is inspired by that love. Now, I am beyond honored that Disney is allowing me the opportunity to pay it forward to a new generation of dreamers. My goal with this line and book is to inspire fans of all ages to make their dreams come true too."

Fans can visit select Disney store locations to join Celebrate Your Dreams, a special interactive event featuring a video presentation with Ashley Eckstein every Saturday at 3:00 PM. Please check your local Disney store for details. Connect with Disney store and Her Universe on social media: @shopDisney and @HerUniverse.

To download image and assets, please visit: https: https://dcpi.smugmug.com/Content-Media/Its-YOUR-Universe-by-Ashley-Eckstein/n-vd98MH

About Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) that brings our Company’s stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises four main lines of business: Global Licensing, Disney Retail, Publishing and Digital Media, and Games, Apps, and Labs. The segment is home to world-class teams of app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations and bring the magic of Disney into the daily lives of families and fans around the world.

About Disney store and shopDisney

Disney store, which debuted in 1987, is owned and operated by Disney in North America, Europe, Japan and China. Disney store carries high-quality products, including exclusive product lines that support and promote Disney’s key entertainment initiatives and characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. shopDisney.com is the ecommerce destination for guests of all ages, offering a curated selection of the best product from Disney store, Disney Consumer Products licensees, global collections and collaborations, and Disney Parks and Resorts, including trend fashion and accessories, toys, home and collectibles. Disney store and shopDisney offer magical shopping experiences that can only be delivered by Disney, one of the world’s largest and most successful entertainment companies. There are currently more than 240 Disney store locations in North America; more than 40 Disney store locations in Japan; two locations in Shanghai, China including a flagship; and more than 70 Disney store locations in Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, plus online stores www.disneystore.co.uk, www.disneystore.fr, www.disneystore.de, www.disneystore.se, www.disneystore.dk, www.disneystore.it, www.disneystore.es, and www.disneystore.co.jp. Disney store and shopDisney are the retail merchandising arms of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and its affiliates that extend the Disney brand to merchandise. For more information, please visit dcpi.disney.com/disney-store or follow us at www.facebook.com/shopDisney, www.instagram.com/shopDisney and www.twitter.com/shopDisney.

About Her Universe

Her Universe, the groundbreaking fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand, is the vision of Ashley Eckstein, actress, entrepreneur and voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Ashley has been widely recognized as a business woman, Fangirl trendsetter and leading voice for female fandom. Founded in 2010, Ashley launched Her Universe with the mission to create stylish, fashion-forward merchandise for female sci-fi fans. Her Universe is a place for fangirls to step into the spotlight and be heard, recognized and rewarded. Ashley’s goal, from the beginning, was to build the company into a stand-alone entertainment and merchandise brand and, today, Her Universe is leading the way. Hoping to change the perception that science fiction and fantasy is just for boys, Her Universe has joined forces with some of the biggest names in the sci-fi/fantasy world to create fangirl apparel and accessories. Today, Her Universe, a stand-alone subsidiary of Hot Topic, Inc., has expanded into entertainment and is also known as a lifestyle brand.