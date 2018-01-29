ON Semiconductor Announces Strategic Partnership With Audi on Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP)

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a strategic relationship with Audi following its selection to become part of the German car maker’s Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP). The goal of the interdisciplinary semiconductor strategy is to foster innovation along with quality and make the latest technologies available for Audi models early on - satisfying the rapidly changing and developing expectations of customers in terms of performance, reliability, safety and operating convenience.

Automotive innovations have increasingly been enabled by semiconductor-based solutions – a trend set to continue due to sophisticated powertrain electrification, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the progression towards autonomous driving. In addition, other applications such as those related to comfort and convenience, infotainment and vehicle connectivity are driving semiconductor use in the automotive sector. This makes establishing programs and standards in alignment with leading semiconductor suppliers to create a mutual understanding of technology innovation and quality a highly valuable proposition.

ON Semiconductor is a recognized leader in image sensors, power management and connectivity for automated driving systems. The company boasts an unrivaled portfolio of power solutions including modules and SiC/GaN wide-band gap devices that enable the development of advanced, highly efficient, next generation electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) that are safer, smarter and travel further on a charge. The new collaboration between Audi and ON Semiconductor will help advance the mobility revolution by enabling accelerated development and the introduction of exciting new capabilities in automated driving systems and vehicle electrification.

“ON Semiconductor is honored and excited to be selected by Audi to join its PSCP. It is recognition of our emergence as a global leader in key automotive semiconductor technologies and, at the same time, acknowledgment of the significant importance of semiconductor-based systems shaping the future of autonomous and electric vehicles,” said David Somo, senior vice president corporate strategy, marketing and solutions engineering at ON Semiconductor. “We are looking forward to forging even closer and more productive working relationships between our engineers and the teams at Audi to accelerate the development of innovative, high-quality systems throughout the vehicle.”

“With semiconductors being so vital to recent and future developments on our vehicle platforms, we recognized that traditional automotive innovation cycles were no longer appropriate for keeping pace with consumer demand for exciting new technologies in all areas of the vehicle,” said Dr. Thomas M. Mueller, head of electrics/electronics at Audi AG. “Partnering with a market leader like ON Semiconductor on our PSCP will provide the perfect framework for close collaboration and help speed the realization of innovative, high-quality and highly efficient systems for our vehicles.”

About the Audi Progressive SemiConductor Program

Today, between 80 and 90 percent of all car innovations are based directly or indirectly on semiconductors. This is why Audi is developing a core competency in the semiconductor area with its Progressive SemiConductor Program. The Program is designed to rapidly make the latest semiconductor technologies available in cars, while increasing reliability. The aim of the program is to transfer progress in the field of microelectronics more effectively to the car. An important part of it involves being in direct contact with the semiconductor manufacturers and working with them on joint development.

