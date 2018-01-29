Immersion Reaches Global Settlement With Apple

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corporation (Nasdaq: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced that the Company has entered into settlement and license agreements with Apple, the terms of which are confidential.

