Agilysys and Xuvi Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Hospitality Customers Immersive Data Analytics and Revenue Optimization

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, and Xuvi, a data science company that uses immersive data analytics and automation to help companies make intelligent data-driven decisions about their business, announced that Agilysys is now a reseller of Xuvi’s solutions. This strategic partnership will help Agilysys customers increase profitability and improve guest loyalty. Xuvi’s easy-to-use BeamStudio™ platform, powered by SpendScore™ - a patent-pending guest valuation scoring index, will be available with Agilysys’ PMS and POS solutions, to help deliver a better customer experience and drive revenue and cost optimization.

“We are excited to partner with Agilysys to help hospitality operators improve operations and overall guest satisfaction,” said Arun Rajaraman, CEO at Xuvi. “Xuvi’s BeamStudio solution, combined with Agilysys’ PMS and POS technologies, will help hotels and casinos with guest modeling, dynamic pricing, marketing automation and understand the true net worth of their customers. We look forward to working with Agilysys to help operators make the most of their data wherever it resides.”

BeamStudio works with immersive data analytics by surrounding a customer or an event with multi-dimensional data points using big data and artificial intelligence. The system will process all transactional data from the operation, such as check-in and check-out, room service orders, as well as any point-of-sale transactions on the property, allowing for a complete view of the customer journey.

The integration with Agilysys will allow operators to increase profitability and guest loyalty by improving on the following critical areas:

Personalized marketing offers – The system features an intuitive offer campaign creation tool with multi-channel offer delivery and real-time performance analysis. The system’s machine learning capabilities will ensure continuous campaign performance improvements.

– The system features an intuitive offer campaign creation tool with multi-channel offer delivery and real-time performance analysis. The system’s machine learning capabilities will ensure continuous campaign performance improvements. Real-time predictive analytics for operational efficiency – Along with historical analysis, the system offers real-time predictive analytics with floor views showing business and guest status and real-time alerts for out-of-bounds and suspicious events.

– Along with historical analysis, the system offers real-time predictive analytics with floor views showing business and guest status and real-time alerts for out-of-bounds and suspicious events. Centralized enterprise dashboard – Users will have access to the current business status and predictive insights anytime with a centralized dashboard, featuring data-driven staffing and inventory level recommendations as well as historical and predictive insights of key performance metrics.

“BeamStudio will help our customers better understand their business,” said Sridhar Laveti, Vice President of Products and Customer Support at Agilysys. “Working together with Agilysys’ PMS and POS solutions, Xuvi will enable operators to provide a more personalized customer experience while improving operational efficiency and end results. We believe our partnership will help our customers gain valuable insights into their business and improve their ability to drive revenue growth.”

The integrated Agilysys and Xuvi solutions will be available later this year.

About Xuvi

Xuvi is a Las Vegas, NV based data science company - empowering gaming, retail and hospitality operators with Immersive Data Analytics & Automation to engage consumers, increase operational efficiency and optimize revenues using Artificial Intelligence. Xuvi’s easy-to-use BeamStudio™ platform (powered by SpendScore™ - a patent-pending guest valuation scoring index) harnesses Big Data & Machine Learning to deliver enterprise-wide predictive insights, prescriptive automation, real-time trend detection and optimizes marketing re-investment, guest valuation, equipment and service yield management, staffing levels, inventory levels and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.xuvi.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.

Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.