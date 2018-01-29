Netronix & Wuxi DSP Drive Innovation Expanding IoT-AI Space

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Internet of Things platform Netronix, Inc. & Wuxi DSP Technologies Inc., global semiconductor provider of SDR (software defined radio) processors, jointly announce entering into a license agreement pertaining to the market development and commercialization of a first in its kind processor combining IoT + AI to create a more efficient connected world. The collaboration lays the groundwork for new system applications in smart-homes, smart-cities, self-driving cars, and anything connected by the Internet.

Unlike microprocessors, each low-cost small form factor chip processor has 3-DSP cores, enabling quicker & heightened computational power in the field and embedded with Netronix’s IoT package, boasts optimized cloud-use, enabling any device to become smarter and part of IoT. The solution addresses the industry-wide need for more affordable IoT solutions with edge-processing, AI and the utmost security throughout all layers of the network.

“We are excited to partner with Wuxi so we can add Netronix’s IoT package onto the SB3500 processor, driving innovation around the world and revolutionizing the industry,” says Dr. Vasileios Nasis, founder and CEO of Netronix. “While others try to meet demand with inadequate and outdated solutions, we are setting the bar high, offering the most advanced, affordable solutions in the market with incomparable performance and security.”

Netronix’s IoT platform offers rapid development and deployment of IoT devices and applications in vertical markets including environmental, health, transportation, logistics and more. Though backed by a decade of expertise, what sets Netronix apart from competitors is an A-Z platform handling the flow of data from the field all the way to the end-user, including a unique set of tools for developers to create their very own IoT solutions, from anywhere in the world.

“It is a bold move to embed Netronix’s IoT package into our SB3500 SDR SoC. We believe that combined with SB3500’s uniqueness and Netronix’s robust IoT platform, there is enormous potential in the IoT market and it should be the most exciting news for the entire IoT community! Millions of developers stand to benefit from the combined SoC IOT platform by making low-cost smart solutions,” says Wuxi CEO Kerry Li.

The results: affordable devices and services with more functionality, renewed buyer confidence, & a secure Internet of Things market. How about that for a creative solution?

About Netronix

Netronix, Inc. offers an IoT platform for developers to bring new & innovative A-Z solutions for the continuous monitoring of sensors and systems. The hardware-cloud synergy provides an opportunity to rapidly develop applications and put together end-to-end solutions that can be brought into the market quickly. Together, the SDKs for hardware development, APIs made available for the Acheron cloud, and web development applications allow 3rd parties to create prototypes and take products from concept to market in weeks.

About WUXI DSP

Wuxi DSP Technologies Inc. is an innovative high-tech enterprise focused in programmable, low-power SDR, intelligent IoT and embedded artificial intelligence SoC platforms. With its unique hardware multi-threading concurrency, low-power control and other core technologies, Wuxi provides a programmable single-chip series of products and solutions that support software control and computing, various mainstream communication protocols and IoT standards.