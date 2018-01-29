3M and 3Shape Partner to Advance Digital Workflows for Orthodontics

ST. PAUL‚ Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M and 3Shape announced their intention to work together to advance the field of orthodontics through digital workflows supporting indirect bonding, clear aligners and other emerging digital orthodontic workflows.

“Our partnership with 3Shape puts our customers first and is designed with practitioners, their patients, and their businesses in mind. Our goal is to make it easier for Orthodontists to engage patients, provide effective treatments and run a profitable practice. The workflow will include our indirect bonding solutions, our customized lingual offering, and future new offerings in the digital orthodontic space,” said Jim Ingebrand, President and General Manager, 3M Oral Care Division.

For 3M’s and 3Shape’s joint customers, the cooperation will enable use of the 3Shape TRIOS scanner and 3Shape indirect bonding software with 3M’s Incognito™ lingual appliance system, the Clarity™ ADVANCED brackets with APC™ Flash Free technology for indirect bonding procedures, as well as future orthodontic product offerings. These combined solutions will enable better outcome while improving productivity of the practice.

“3Shape believes that an open market with freedom of choice is in the best interest of doctors and patients. Partnering with 3M will help orthodontists provide better treatment for their patients using 3Shape’s award winning TRIOS scanner and digital workflow software with 3M’s treatment solutions in integrated workflows,” said Allan Hyldal, 3Shape Vice President, Orthodontics & Implantology.

Emerging technology is enabling new efficiencies and greater predictability in the practice of orthodontics. While technology is changing how orthodontics is practiced, the end goal remains the same —a beautiful smile and healthy teeth that will last a lifetime.

No two smiles are alike. To develop customized treatment plans for each patient’s unique clinical diagnosis, orthodontists need flexible, choice-based solutions that deliver the best outcomes for their patients.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark’s capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,200 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape’s products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

APC, Clarity and Incognito are trade marks of 3M Company.

TRIOS is a registered trademark of 3Shape.

© 3M 2017. All rights reserved. Used under license in Canada.