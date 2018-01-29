Discover's title sponsorship of San Diego bike share program ushers in new era as Discover Bike.

RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Diego’s bike share program is getting a fresh look and a new name. Discover announced a multiyear agreement that, starting today, will transform the city’s public bike share initiative into Discover Bike, with new branding rolling out over the next few weeks. The sponsorship will spark additional investments in the program’s equipment and technology, including more bikes and stations and a new mobile app.

“The actions we take today will make a big difference tomorrow,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “Discover’s support of the San Diego bike share program will enable improvements to the system and allow for its continued expansion. Increasing commuter bicycling opportunities is an important goal of our Climate Action Plan. Also, the concentration of bike share locations in the urban core will play an important part in the Downtown Mobility Plan, which will enhance bicycle safety and increase ridership.”

Discover’s sponsorship will enable program operator DecoBike to boost the size of the bike share fleet by 20 percent, with additional bikes and stations being added to the city’s downtown and port district areas. Riders will also benefit from investments in new technology, including a new mobile app, an enhanced membership fob, and software updates for more advanced bike and equipment tracking. Discover cardmembers will get 20 percent off the cost of all rentals or memberships when paying with their Discover cards.

“Discover is continually looking for new and different ways to invest in and support the communities in which we do business,” said Vijay Konduru, vice president of media and sponsorships at Discover. “We’re looking forward to Discover Bike becoming part of the fabric of San Diego as our sponsorship helps create more transportation opportunities for local residents and enhances the rider experience through investments in new technology. Plus, we’re providing significant savings opportunities when users pay for rides or memberships with their Discover cards.”

“Thanks to Discover’s sponsorship, we’re another step closer to our goal of making bike share a widespread transportation option for the people of San Diego,” said Ricardo Pierdant, CEO at DecoBike. “Planning and implementation is already underway to get more Discover Bikes on the road and more stations in key locations across the city.”

About Discover

