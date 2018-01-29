GreaterGood.org Teams up with Purina for Third Annual Shelter Bowl

Betty was emaciated on the side of the road (inset photo). Funds raised through the 2017 Shelter Bowl allowed GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank to send the food necessary to nurse her back to health. (Photo: Dogs, Etc. Rescue)

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the third straight year, GreaterGood.org, an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet, will team up with Purina for their Shelter Bowl, which raises donations which are distributed as food grants to animal shelters nationwide. In honor of the upcoming Big Game, the two organizations encourage pet lovers to give monetary donations, starting January 29 through the end of the day on February 4th.

GreaterGood.org and Purina encourage donations of $81, as according to the National Retail Federation, this is the dollar amount spent by the average American on food and other items for this Sunday’s game. Each $81 donation provides 1,620 meals to shelter pets, but even donations made at $5 will help by funding 100 meals.

“Through encouraging donations equal to an average purchase made by Americans, it puts it into perspective how easily an impact can be made that will last more than just a few hours,” explains GreaterGood.org Executive Director Liz Baker. “The Shelter Bowl continues to serve as a platform to raise awareness and funds for shelters during a time a large audience is captivated with the Big Game.”

Throughout the promotion, Purina will match dollar for dollar up to $20,000, which could bring close to 400,000 meals to shelter pets in need. In its two previous years, the Shelter Bowl has provided more than 1 million meals to shelters.

“At Purina, we believe that every pet deserves quality nutrition, and for shelter pets, looking and feeling their best can help loving dogs and cats find their forever homes faster,” said Cat Small, Pet Welfare Program Lead for Purina and owner of rescue dog, Carrot. “By matching the generosity of fellow pet lovers dollar-for-dollar, together we can fill the bowls of thousands of incredible adoptable pets that are patiently waiting to go home.”

Donations to the 3rd Annual Shelter Bowl can be made at The Animal Rescue Site.

About GreaterGood

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. It accomplishes this mission by partnering with charitable organizations and administering programs worldwide that address hunger and illness (particularly in women and children), promote education and literacy, feed and care for rescued animals in shelters and sanctuaries, and protect wildlife and restore the environment. A suite of internally funded Signature Programs staffed by experts in their respected fields, furthers the mission of Giving Where It Matters.

Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has granted over 100 million dollars to more than 3,000 charitable partners worldwide and created and operated several Signature Programs including Rescue Rebuild, Rescue Bank, Girl’s Voices and GROW. You can learn more about GreaterGood.org on our website or by following us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.