SOLIC Capital Announces Mission Health Recapitalization

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLIC Capital Partners, L.P. (together with its affiliates “SOLIC”), a leading provider of value-enhancing advisory services and capital to non-sponsored middle-market companies, today announced it has closed a transaction with Mission Healthcare Services, Inc. (“Mission Health” or the “Company”).

San Diego-based Mission Health is a market leader in providing professional home health and hospice care in Southern California. SOLIC Capital Partners’ recapitalization of the Company included refinancing the existing senior secured debt and providing additional capital in support of the Company’s strategic initiatives and growth objectives.

“SOLIC looks forward to working closely with Mission Health’s high-quality executive team to grow its leading position in the home health and hospice sector,” commented Edward R. Casas, MD MM MPH, Chairman of SOLIC. Dr. Casas has over 25 years of distinguished leadership experience in strategy, operations and corporate finance, and has served on the boards of numerous public and private companies.

Mark Kimsey, CEO of Mission Health, added: “The deep healthcare experience, demonstrated expertise in strategic positioning, and performance improvement, combined with their ability to move quickly and efficiently makes SOLIC the ideal value-added capital partner. The owners of Mission Health are also its senior operators and it was critical for us to find the right partner at this stage of our development. The professionals at SOLIC started adding value the day they arrived and it’s a sincere pleasure to work with them. This is an exciting time for us as we pursue the many opportunities available in the market place to deliver the highest standard of care to the community.”

About Mission Health

Mission Healthcare Services, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, provides professional home health and hospice care through its subsidiaries, Mission Home Health and Mission Hospice. Founded in 2009, Mission Health generates its growing revenue base across 11 home health and hospice branches, offering services throughout Southern California including the greater San Diego, Temecula, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Irvine, Anaheim and Palm Springs areas.

About SOLIC

SOLIC Capital Partners is the principal investment arm of SOLIC Holdings, LLC (“SOLIC”), a financial advisory, asset management, and principal investment firm focused on providing value-enhancing services to non-sponsored middle market companies. SOLIC’s multi‐disciplinary team has a long, successful track record of working with institutional investors, creditors and management teams, creating value through asset level operating performance improvement, creative capital restructuring execution, and optimal exit transactions. SOLIC applies this demonstrated expertise both in conjunction with direct investments of its capital, as well as the active management of assets on behalf of third parties. SOLIC Holdings, LLC includes: SOLIC Capital Advisors, LLC (financial advisory), SOLIC Capital Partners, L.P. (principal investing), SOLIC Capital, LLC (FINRA registered Broker/Dealer), and SOLIC Capital Management, LLC (asset management services). Investment banking, private placement, merger, acquisition and divestiture broker-dealer services offered through SOLIC Capital, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. More information can be found at www.soliccapital.com.