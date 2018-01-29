NIGC to Exhibit at cippe 2018 to Seek Cooperation with Chinese Companies on Natural Gas

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 18th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe 2018) will open on March 27-29, 2018 at New China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing, with an exhibition area reaching 90,000m2 and around 1,800 exhibitors coming from 65 countries and regions, including 46 Fortune Global 500 companies and 18 international delegations. The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) will seize this opportunity to explore natural gas cooperation opportunities with Chinese enterprises.

Rich in petroleum resources, Iran has the fourth largest petroleum and second largest natural gas reserves. According to BP, Iran boasts around 34 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserve, ranking the first place in the world. By 2022, Iran plans to increase its gas export to 40 billion cubic meters, excluding liquefied natural gas export.

China is the third largest natural gas consumer, only next to US and Russia. However, China has to import 40% of its natural gas due to the insufficient domestic output.

As China has been actively implementing the “coal-to-gas” policy in recent years, the demand for petroleum, natural gas and other clean energy is continuously increasing, which requires international engagement. The “Belt and Road” countries, especially Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, are rich in oil and gas resources and have very promising prospects in their cooperation with China.

cippe 2018 will see 18 international exhibitor delegations coming from USA, Canada, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Britain, France, Italy, Korea, etc. Global giants including Gazprom, NIGC, Caterpillar, NOV, Schlumberger, GE, Honeywell, Rockwell, Cummins, API, 3M, MTU, ARIEL, Atlas and Hempel have confirmed to exhibit.

Chinese companies will include CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, CSSC, CSIC, CASC, CIMC, Jereh, Kerui, RG Petro-Machinery, Sany Heavy Industry, Jerrywon, Anton Oilfield, Shanghai Shenkai, Tiehu Petromachinery, West Petroleum Equipment, Ganergy Heavy Industry Group, etc.

Meanwhile, supporting activities such as cippe 2018 Embassy (Oil & Gas) Promotion Conference, and cippe 2018 Business Matchmaking Meeting will be held to facilitate exhibitors and buyers to reach deals and establish partnerships.

cippe 2018 will be a great platform for overseas enterprises to explore Chinese oil market and seek cooperation with global oil heavyweights.

For pre-registration: http://v.zhenweiexpo.com/cippe/en/