OmegaFlex® introduces world's first corrugated medical gas tubing for healthcare use.

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmegaFlex®, a global manufacturer of metal hoses, has announced MediTrac® as the world’s first corrugated medical tubing (CMT) for distribution of medical gases. Unlike rigid copper tubing which is installed in numerous brazed sections and elbow joints to accommodate a facility layout, MediTrac semi-rigid tubing installs in a single, bendable length that can be routed around existing structures.

Made from copper alloy and sold in continuous-length rolls, MediTrac includes a fire-retardant jacket and axial swaged brass fittings. Developed for the healthcare industry, the product can be used in hospitals; ambulatory care centers; dental, physician and veterinary clinics; laboratories; and any facility that uses medical gas.

“MediTrac completely revolutionizes gas installation in healthcare settings,” said Kevin Hoben, OmegaFlex CEO. “Copper tubing has always been costly to install with countless brazed sections that make a system vulnerable to leaks and contamination. MediTrac comes in one, long length to eliminates hot work, and its unique design makes it easy to bend as needed to fit a space.”

MediTrac is non-flammable, non-reactive, and can distribute medical air, oxygen, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, and medical vacuum. The product connects with all K, L and DWV medical tubing and is sized from one-half to two inches in diameter. Underwriters Lab (UL)-tested, MediTrac meets all 2018 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 99 requirements and has an ASTM E84 rating less than 25/50.

Hoben continues, “While MediTrac provides the same durability of traditional copper tubing, it offers safety and efficiency benefits copper cannot match. MediTrac also mitigates seismic and building shifts which can damage copper piping. It’s perfect for any new, retrofitted or renovated healthcare facility that wants to reduce costs and stay on the cutting-edge.”

MediTrac was introduced at the AHR Expo, Jan.22-24, 2018, booth #4451, at McCormick Place in Chicago. A press conference convened on Jan. 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the center’s press room. To learn more, visit www.meditrac.us.

About OmegaFlex®

Established in 1975 and based in Exton, Pa., OmegaFlex® is the world leader in design and manufacturing of flexible gas piping systems. With over 200 registered patents, including MediTrac®, OmegaFlex serves a wide range of markets including medical, pharmaceutical, semi-conductor, residential and commercial construction, petrochemical, and power generation. www.omegaflexcorp.com.