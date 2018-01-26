CSC Welcomes 40 Counties to eRecording Network

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC®, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 40 new counties in 26 states to its growing portfolio since the fourth quarter of 2017. By providing a secure, web-based eRecording solution, county recording offices and document submitters can save time and streamline their workflows with the help of CSC.

The new counties include:

Bartholomew, IN Dawson, NE Lewis, NY Putnam, TN Bedford, VA Faulkner, AR Liberty, TX Rusk, WI Butler, PA Ferry, WA Manistee, MI San Juan, UT Carson, TX Franklin, IN Mercer, MO Stephenson, IL Cherokee, NC Fremont, WY Mono, CA Tioga, NY Cleveland, OK Grant, OR Norfolk City, VA Torrance, NM Colleton, SC Houston, GA Ohio, IN Town of Marlborough, CT Columbia, GA Kittitas, WA Onondaga, NY Vernon, LA Corson, SD Labette, KS Pennington, SD Vigo, IN Curry, OR Laramie, WY Polk, WI Wayne, GA

“CSC is proud to partner with both counties and our clients to offer the benefits of a secure eRecording solution that reduces costs, eliminates payment errors, and increases productivity,” says Kevin Kinderman, sales director for CSC’s Real Estate recording services.

Now, CSC’s eRecording solutions cover 240,010,472 United States residents. The full list of counties is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC® provides a web-based document recording (eRecording) solution that allows document submitters, including title companies, banks, and law firms, to electronically record real estate documents with county offices throughout the U.S. Our system bridges the gap between submitters and county offices, and enables easier document creation on the submitter side and faster recordation, indexing, and acknowledgment on the recorder side. CSC was first to electronically record in the United States, and our services remain the benchmark for speed, efficiency, and security. For more on how CSC can improve the way you work, visit erecording.com.