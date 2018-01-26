Constellation Announces Strategic Collaboration with CliftonLarsonAllen

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation, Inc., today announced a strategic collaboration with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), a leading health care professional services firm whose clients include more than 8,300 health care and senior living clients across the country.

“Our agreement with CLA marks a significant milestone as we expand our offerings beyond managing the risk of medical professional liability,” said Bill McDonough, CEO of Constellation. “CLA is a reliable advisor who understands the business of health care. As CLA puts it, its advisors ‘transform complexity into opportunity’ by considering its clients’ financial, strategic, and operational needs. CLA’s deep industry specialization and ability to integrate with customers’ existing programs and products, combined with its desire to truly understand and help its customers make it an excellent fit for Constellation. We are proud to help connect CLA with our physician, hospital, and long-term care clients.”

“The passion and advisory approach that Constellation provides to its client base facilitated a collaborative alignment which we foresee as very beneficial to the clients we will serve together in the future,” said Jeff Vrieze, chief industry officer of CLA’s health care practice. “Forging this relationship with a trusted medical professional liability firm with an excellent reputation will allow us to demonstrate our capabilities to a larger health care network.”

Under the agreement, Constellation member companies MMIC, UMIA, and Arkansas Mutual Insurance Company will market CLA’s portfolio of health care services in the 16 states where it currently conducts business. Those states include Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The collaboration marks Constellation’s second expansion of services beyond medical professional liability insurance. Last year, it introduced the Physician Empowerment Suite, an online platform designed to help health care providers deliver a better patient experience and improve operational performance and effectiveness.

About Constellation

Minneapolis-based Constellation is a collective of like-hearted medical liability insurers and health service partners dedicated to improving the delivery of health care and providing effective business solutions to group practices, hospitals and long-term care communities. Constellation, MMIC, UMIA and Arkansas Mutual hold an “A” (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from A.M. Best.

For more information, visit: www.ConstellationMutual.com.

About CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA)

CLA is a professional services firm delivering integrated wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting to help enhance our clients’ enterprise value and assist them in growing and managing their related personal assets — all the way from startup to succession and beyond. Our professionals are immersed in the industries they serve and have deep knowledge of their operating and regulatory environments. With more than 5,000 people, more than 100 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we bring a wide array of services to help clients in all markets, foreign and domestic. For more information visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.