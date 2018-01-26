Electronic Arts, ESPN, Disney XD and the NFL Announce First Long-Term, Multi-Event Competitive Gaming Network Agreement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and the National Football League (NFL) announced they are teaming up with ESPN and Disney XD for exclusive broadcasts of the upcoming EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Championship Series. This starts with the final rounds of the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Club Championship and the brand-new EA SPORTS Madden NFL Ultimate League, marking ESPN’s first-ever long-term, multi-event competitive gaming agreement.

The Madden NFL Ultimate League is the first ever competitive gaming sports league of its kind featuring one-on-one competition between 16 of the best Madden NFL 18 players and will run from Friday, February 2nd for two and a half months of thrilling esports entertainment, culminating at the NFL Draft on April 28th. Six players qualified by finishing in the top two at one of the three EA Majors: the Madden NFL 18 Classic, Madden NFL 18 Challenge and Madden NFL 18 Club Championship, with the remaining 10 selected as top series points earners.

“The Madden NFL Ultimate League is purposely designed to make superstars of our best players, allowing viewers to develop player loyalties and follow competitor rivalries,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the Competitive Gaming Division at EA. “Through this collaboration with ESPN and Disney XD, we’ll provide ongoing coverage for fans worldwide across a variety of ESPN and Disney platforms, but also digitally through our own Madden streaming and social channels.”

“We’re thrilled to continue and expand our relationship with EA and the NFL in not only showcasing to our audiences these world-class esports competitions for multiple years, but also using the myriad ESPN and Disney global platforms to tell the incredible stories of these competitors,” said John Lasker, VP of ESPN Digital Media Programming.

The Madden NFL 18 Club Championship tournament kicks off at Pro Bowl on Friday, January 26th. Fans can tune-in to ESPNEWS starting on Saturday, January 27th to catch the quarterfinal action. The next broadcast will allow fans to follow the Club Championship Final on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes live from the Super Bowl Experience in Minneapolis, MN, on Thursday, February 1st.

The 32 NFL franchises will each be represented by one Madden competitor. Throughout the NFL season, each player advanced through a grueling online elimination process to reach the semifinal round, which culminated in champions being crowned in local NFL team events across the country and at EA’s studio in Orlando, Florida.

“We are excited to partner with EA SPORTS and ESPN to bring the Madden Club Championship and Madden Ultimate League to the millions of Madden NFL fans globally and to broadcast these competitions from our key fan events, like the Super Bowl and the Draft,” said Chris Halpin, Chief Strategy Officer of the NFL. “We are also thrilled to be the first major professional sports league to have every team represented in a premier esports event. We are confident our fans will love the competition and action.”

Between Super Bowl LII and the 2018 NFL Draft, Disney XD and the ESPN App will become the weekly home to Madden NFL 18 competitive gaming content, showcasing the latest action from the Madden NFL Ultimate League each week. The Madden NFL Ultimate League champion will be crowned at the Madden Bowl, live from the 2018 NFL Draft on ESPN2.

Beginning in April, ESPN2 will also broadcast an Ultimate League Episodic Series. The content will focus on character and storylines through an exclusive entertainment style, following the best players in the Ultimate League on Tuesdays at 9pm ET until May 1st. Episodes will also be available on demand on the ESPN App.

For those players that own Madden NFL 18, they can also follow the action in-game with an upcoming add-on experience soon to be released within the game. EA SPORTS will also be releasing a limited-edition paid bundle of exclusive Madden Ultimate Team content and packs tailored specifically to Madden Competitive Gaming fans during Madden NFL Ultimate League play. The bundle will be available for a limited time in the Ultimate Team Store on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The full TV programming details for both Madden NFL 18 Club Championship and the Madden NFL Ultimate League are as follows:

Madden NFL 18 Club Championship Divisional Finals, Live from the Pro Bowl January 27: 10pm ET ESPNEWS Orlando, FL (Pro Bowl)

Club Championship Divisional Finals, Live from the Pro Bowl Madden NFL 18 Club Championship Final, Live from Super Bowl LII February 1: 9pm ET ESPN2/Deportes Minneapolis, MN (Super Bowl LII)

Club Championship Final, Live from Super Bowl LII 12 one-hour episodes of the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Ultimate League Regular Season Thursdays Feb – April Exclusive to Disney XD Available on ESPN VOD

Ultimate League Regular Season Half-hour episodes of an Ultimate League Series Tuesdays at 9pm ET Weekly from April 3 – May 1 Exclusive to ESPN2/ESPN VOD, Disney XD and Deportes

Madden NFL 18 Ultimate League Championship Final, Live from the NFL Draft April 28: 7pm ET ESPN2 Arlington, TX (NFL Draft)

Ultimate League Championship Final, Live from the NFL Draft

Broadcasts will also be available in the UK and Ireland via BT Sport, Canada via TSN and Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean and Latin America, including Brazil via ESPN International networks.

For more details on the entire Madden NFL Championship Series, as well as details on the new Madden NFL Ultimate League experience, and how to watch, please visit www.maddenchampionship.com.

About Electronic Arts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as Madden NFL, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, The Sims, Dragon Age, Plants vs. Zombies, Battlefield are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. and its subsidiaries. John Madden, NFL, and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. Xbox and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. "PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

About ESPN and esports:

ESPN has a long history of delivering live programming, coverage and content to esports fans. In July 2017, the network delivered the Street Fighter V World Championship and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U from Evo 2017, as well as hosted the X Games Rocket League Invitational from X Games Minneapolis 2017. In February 2017, the network delivered the FIFA Ultimate Team Championship Series across ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. In 2016, ESPN2 aired the Capcom Cup 2016 Street Fighter V Final in December, the Street Fighter V World Championship in July, and the Madden NFL 16 Championship from EA Play in June. In addition, ESPN X Games teamed up with Xbox to bring Halo 5: Guardians to X Games Aspen 2016, as part of the Halo World Championship Tour. Previously, ESPN3 carried live coverage of BlizzCon and The International Dota 2 Championships in 2014 and 2015, as well as the 2014 League of Legends tournament. The network also previously delivered exclusive live coverage of Heroes of the Dorm in 2015 and 2016, with the final airing live on ESPN2, and the 2015 tournament being the first ever live, televised coverage of a collegiate esports event for ESPN.