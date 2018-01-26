Bluecore Joins Oracle + Bronto Partner Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluecore, the AI-driven high performance platform for retailers, has joined the Oracle + Bronto Partner Program to allow retail marketers to make quick decisions and launch high-impact email campaigns with better personalization and segmentation.

By incorporating Bluecore’s commerce intelligence into Bronto, a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform to Internet Retailer Top 1000 companies, retailers can funnel customer identities, behaviors and product data into a single customer view. Marketers can then discover insights, build audiences, identify opportunities and act on this analysis across a number of channels, including email, onsite, social and display. Bronto continues to handle email workflow, campaign orchestration and execution.

“This integration provides retailers with a comprehensive email marketing strategy and workflow,” said Fayez Mohamood, co-founder and CEO of Bluecore. “We eliminate complex data integrations, analyze the customer and catalog data, and generate audiences in seconds to help marketers make real-time decisions. They can then use that intel to deploy even smarter Bronto-driven email campaigns.”

This Bluecore integration with Bronto increases personalization, retention and conversions, while decreasing email sends. The platform launches quickly with existing APIs within any marketing stack and requires no data feeds or IT involvement.

“Our integration with Bluecore helps Bronto clients easily uncover customer and product insights that feed seamlessly into our sophisticated platform,” said Oracle + Bronto General Manager Carolyn Sparano. “It simplifies the process and quickly points our clients to solutions that help them increase engagement and maximize revenue.”

For information about the Bluecore integration with Bronto, visit http://bronto.com/partners/bluecore/

About Bluecore

Bluecore is the AI-driven high performance platform for retailers, specializing in email personalization. Bluecore solves the missing piece of the performance puzzle bringing together and activating website, customer and – for the first time – dynamic product catalog data. Bluecore helps retailers automatically respond to customer behaviors with triggered and individualized message streams. Hundreds of brands and retailers drive more revenue with less effort by connecting customers to the products they’ll love.

About Oracle + Bronto

Oracle + Bronto arms high-growth retailers with sophisticated marketing automation to maximize revenue opportunities. The Bronto Marketing Platform powers personalized multichannel content that generates the higher engagement needed for retail success. Keenly focused on the commerce marketer, Bronto continues its longstanding tradition as a leading email marketing provider to the global Internet Retailer Top 1000 and boasts a client roster of leading brands, including Rebecca Minkoff, Timex, Lucky Brand, Theory, Brooks, Ashley Homestore and Christopher & Banks. For more information visit bronto.com or follow Oracle + Bronto’s blog, Facebook page and @Bronto Twitter handle for real-time updates.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.