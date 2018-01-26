RBS Selects NBC PrismPOS

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RATEX Business Solutions, Inc. (RBS) is excited to announce the selection of NBC’s Point of Sale Software (PrismPOS™) as part of their modernization path for its partnership schools. PrismPOS is a secure, cloud-based point of sale solution that is holistically designed with both the campus retail store and consumer in mind.

RBS will begin offering NBC’s PrismPOS as an integrated solution for their partnership schools wishing to enhance their POS experience. RBS had been seeking a strategic solution to advance their point of sale software offering and NBC PrismPOS proved to be the ideal fit. RBS and NBC are long term solution providers to independent collegiate retailers, and this partnership will reinforce the importance of providing independent stores with cutting-edge technology to support their continued success.

“We are excited to bring a feature rich, cloud based point of sale solution to our customers and to partner with a company that shares our core goal which is to keep independent stores independent,” said Jeff Zayicek, Interim CEO/Chief Financial Officer, RBS.

NBC’s Prism suite of on-premise and cloud based software solutions has grown to become an industry leader in developing innovative technology for higher education retail. The RBS client base represents a large segment of independent collegiate retailers. “We are excited to partner with RBS customers. This partnership serves to provide valuable feedback in understanding the challenges facing campus retail across a broad customer base. This client base complements the hundreds of existing customers currently using the Prism Suite of software,” said Jeremy White, SVP of Technology, NBC.

About RBS, Inc.

RATEX Business Solutions (RBS) is the leading independent provider of sophisticated technology and expert management consulting services to college and university stores in North America. Dedicated to innovation, we help college retailers align technology with smart business to achieve success. RATEX is owned by the Collegiate Retail Alliance (CRA), a business coalition of independent college stores that have joined together to develop and deploy the industry’s best business practices. For more information about RATEX Business Solutions, Inc. visit www.ratex.com

About NBC, Inc.

NBC Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nebraska Book Holdings Inc., began in 1915 as an independent college bookstore and has evolved into a key resource partner to over 2,000 college retailers nationwide. NBC offers strategic business services and technology; including, localized eCommerce capabilities, back-end system access, campus-wide POS software and textbook solutions. NBC is devoted to supporting and strengthening higher education retail across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. For more information about the technology division of NBC, visit http://nebook.com/retail-systems-management/