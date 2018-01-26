COMPASS Cyber Security Team Joins Navigant to Expand Its Cyber Risk and Information Security Practice

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navigant (NYSE: NCI) announced today that the Comprehensive Applied Security Solutions, LLC (COMPASS Cyber Security) team has joined Navigant. COMPASS is a Baltimore-based firm that provides cyber risk consulting and technical security services to academic, federal government, nonprofit, and commercial clients.

The addition of the experienced COMPASS team, as well as the firm’s holistic approach to cybersecurity, addressing the people, policies, and technology within an organization, expands Navigant’s information security capabilities. Navigant also plans to make the team’s tools, methodologies, and expertise available to its clients. The team’s services build on their expertise in cybersecurity risk management; identifying and assessing potential security gaps; reporting on, remediating, and monitoring cyber threats; and breach response management.

“The addition of the COMPASS team, and the cybersecurity risk management expertise they bring, is part of our strategy to leverage the information security practice we have built over the past several years in serving our clients’ data protection needs,” stated David Tortorello, leader of Navigant’s Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technology segment. “Our team is well positioned to understand our clients’ objectives and execute our full suite of cybersecurity services required in this complex digital age.”

“I am proud to have such a talented and knowledgeable group of people join our practice,” said Robert Anderson, managing director of Navigant’s cyber risk and information security practice. “With the COMPASS team, Navigant offers a full-service cyber risk and security practice that will be able to help clients with all aspects of their proactive, reactive, and training needs to strengthen their cybersecurity enterprise infrastructure.”

Anderson is a recognized expert in cybersecurity, incident response, cyber hacking, counterintelligence and economic espionage matters, with nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement including senior roles with the FBI.

Based within the firm’s Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technology segment, the cyber risk and information security practice works closely with legal counsel, chief information officers, and risk officers across all industries, with a particular focus on collaborating with Navigant’s Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segments.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.