Triumph Wins New 737 MAX Content and Extends Boeing 787 Dreamliner Contract

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was recently selected by Boeing to supply highly engineered components used for applications on the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX programs. The multiyear contract extends existing work Triumph Mechanical Solutions provides on the 787 program, as well as adds new 737 MAX content. Triumph Mechanical Solutions is an operating company of Triumph Integrated Systems.

Triumph’s subassemblies incorporate engineered products with build-to-model components, leveraging the company’s unique engineering and manufacturing capabilities. As a result, Triumph is able to produce components that deliver lifecycle cost savings that will yield substantial value for high volume programs like the 737 and 787 programs.

“We are pleased to continue supporting Boeing and the industry leading 787 and 737 programs,” said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president for Triumph Integrated Systems. “Our unique ability to work with our partners to understand and address specific engineering and manufacturing requirements helps us continue to win work, and solidifies Triumph’s standing as an important Boeing supplier.”

The subassemblies will be manufactured at the Triumph Mechanical Solutions facility in Windsor, Connecticut. Triumph Mechanical Solutions designs, develops, manufactures and supports highly engineered mechanical controls, actuation and components.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, and systems. The Company serves a broad spectrum of the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

