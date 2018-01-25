Statement about Atlantic Link and the Massachusetts Clean Energy RFP

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following statement was issued today by Emera Inc. President and CEO Chris Huskilson, in response to decisions made by evaluators in the Massachusetts Clean Energy RFP. Atlantic Link, a proposed 1,000 megawatt subsea transmission line between Atlantic Canada and southern New England, was proposed by Emera last year in response to the RFP.

“Emera has been advised that its proposal regarding the Atlantic Link subsea transmission project will not at this time proceed to negotiation with Massachusetts electric utilities for a long-term contract.

“Connecting New England to new sources of affordable clean energy in Atlantic Canada, along a reliable subsea transmission connection, remains a compelling opportunity that would bring significant value to the market. The project embodies Emera’s strategy of delivering cleaner, affordable energy to customers. Atlantic Link’s proposed delivery point at Plymouth, Massachusetts, which would repurpose infrastructure that currently serves a retiring nuclear plant, is optimal.

“Emera will continue to advance Atlantic Link, including the project’s Presidential Permit application and required approvals from relevant agencies in the United States and Canada, as we assess the outcome of the Massachusetts solicitation and future market opportunities.”

About Atlantic Link

Atlantic Link is a 1,000-megawatt (MW) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission line to deliver clean energy from Atlantic Canada to Massachusetts. The project includes a new converter station and substation to be constructed at the landing site in Plymouth, Massachusetts as well as similar facilities at the cable’s origination point at Coleson Cove, New Brunswick. Virtually the entire length of the new approximately 375-mile transmission interconnection will be installed underwater. Atlantic Link is being developed by Emera Inc. subsidiary Clean Power Northeast Development. The project web site is www.atlanticlink.com.

