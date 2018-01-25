E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC):
Fourth Quarter Results
- Net income of $129 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, which includes net expenses of $44 million, or $0.16, related to tax reform and other items(1)
- Total net revenue of $637 million
- Operating margin of 47 percent; adjusted operating margin of 43 percent(2)
- Consolidated balance sheet assets of $63.4 billion; average interest-earning assets of $57.4 billion; net interest margin of 292 basis points
- Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) of 236,000, a Company record(3); 29 percent in derivatives
- Customer margin balances of $9.1 billion, a Company record(3)
- Net new brokerage accounts of 46,000
- Net new brokerage assets of $3.2 billion; end of period total customer assets of $383.3 billion
- Managed products of $5.4 billion
- Utilized $175 million to repurchase 3.9 million shares at an average price of $44.97
Full Year 2017 Results
- Net income of $614 million; net income available to common shareholders of $589 million(1)
- Diluted earnings per common share of $2.15, which includes net expenses of $13 million, or $0.04, related to tax reform and other items(1)
- Total net revenue of $2.4 billion
- Operating margin of 45 percent; adjusted operating margin of 40 percent(2)
- DARTs of 214,000, a Company record(3); 30 percent in derivatives, a Company record(3)
- Net new brokerage accounts of 172,000
- Net new brokerage assets of $12.2 billion, a Company record(3)
- Utilized $362 million to repurchase 8.5 million shares at an average price of $42.62
E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, reporting net income of $129 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to $147 million, or $0.49, in the prior quarter, and $127 million, or $0.46, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total net revenue of $637 million increased from $599 million in the prior quarter and $509 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Operating margin for the quarter was 47 percent and adjusted operating margin was 43 percent(2) which compares to 37 percent and 42 percent(2) in the prior quarter and 40 percent and 37 percent(2) in the year-ago quarter.
The Company recognized $58 million of additional income tax expense in the fourth quarter, due to the federal tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017. This was the result of the reduction in the value of the Company's net deferred tax assets, which ended the year at $251 million.
“The fourth quarter results we delivered placed an exclamation mark on an exceptional year, and I am extremely proud of what the team accomplished. Amid a fiercely competitive environment, and unprecedented markets, we were able to stay focused on our efforts and drive results for shareholders. Aided by the best derivatives platform in the industry, and the resurgence of retail engagement, we set annual records across DARTs, derivatives mix, net new brokerage assets, and margin balances. We also elevated our iconic brand back to the top of the class where it belongs,” said Karl Roessner, Chief Executive Officer. “Our financial results reflect our focus and drive, as we delivered commanding revenue growth, while expanding our operating margin and purposefully deploying capital to the benefit of our shareholders—growing our balance sheet to end the year at our targeted size, and progressing at pace on our share repurchase program. As we look to 2018 and beyond, we have enhanced and optimized E*TRADE to continue to navigate ever-changing market forces, and to continue to deliver exceptional value and a best-in-class experience for traders and investors alike. For 2018, I look forward to another strong year focused on growth and on generating value for our shareholders.”
E*TRADE Financial Corporation announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire more than one million retail brokerage accounts with $18 billion in customer assets from Capital One Financial Corporation for a purchase price of $170 million. As of December 31, 2017 these accounts carried $1.9 billion in customer cash, as well as $0.2 billion in customer margin balances.
“The attractiveness of this acquisition is directly attributable to the power and flexibility of our business model,” said Karl Roessner, Chief Executive Officer. “Our inherent scalability positions us to efficiently bring on these accounts and materially expand our US household penetration. As the deal closes, we look forward to introducing these new customers to the depth, breadth, and best-in-class nature of our products and services, and to deepening our relationship with them.”
E*TRADE expects the transaction to be relatively neutral to earnings in 2018 and approximately $0.06 accretive in 2019 when full run-rate synergies are expected. The Company intends to fund the transaction with existing corporate cash. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
E*TRADE was advised by Credit Suisse and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Capital One Financial was advised by Centerview Partners, Berkshire Partners, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
|E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|(In millions, except share data and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Revenue:
|Interest income
|$
|439
|$
|413
|$
|310
|$
|1,571
|$
|1,233
|Interest expense
|(20
|)
|(22
|)
|(22
|)
|(86
|)
|(85
|)
|Net interest income
|419
|391
|288
|1,485
|1,148
|Commissions
|109
|100
|122
|441
|442
|Fees and service charges
|93
|92
|80
|369
|268
|Gains on securities and other, net
|5
|6
|8
|28
|42
|Other revenue
|11
|10
|11
|43
|41
|Total non-interest income
|218
|208
|221
|881
|793
|Total net revenue
|637
|599
|509
|2,366
|1,941
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|(26
|)
|(29
|)
|(18
|)
|(168
|)
|(149
|)
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|138
|139
|127
|546
|501
|Advertising and market development
|43
|38
|31
|166
|131
|Clearing and servicing
|30
|29
|30
|124
|105
|Professional services
|28
|25
|27
|99
|97
|Occupancy and equipment
|32
|28
|27
|116
|98
|Communications
|31
|29
|22
|121
|87
|Depreciation and amortization
|22
|20
|19
|82
|79
|FDIC insurance premiums
|7
|8
|7
|31
|25
|Amortization of other intangibles
|9
|9
|8
|36
|23
|Restructuring and acquisition-related activities
|3
|4
|7
|15
|35
|Losses on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|58
|—
|58
|—
|Other non-interest expenses
|21
|18
|17
|76
|71
|Total non-interest expense
|364
|405
|322
|1,470
|1,252
|Income before income tax expense
|299
|223
|205
|1,064
|838
|Income tax expense
|170
|76
|78
|450
|286
|Net income
|$
|129
|$
|147
|$
|127
|$
|614
|$
|552
|Preferred stock dividends
|—
|12
|—
|25
|—
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|129
|$
|135
|$
|127
|$
|589
|$
|552
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.46
|$
|2.16
|$
|1.99
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.46
|$
|2.15
|$
|1.98
|Shares used in computation of per common share data:
|Basic (in thousands)
|269,111
|273,441
|274,585
|273,190
|277,789
|Diluted (in thousands)
|270,347
|274,594
|275,840
|274,352
|279,048
|E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|(In millions, except share data)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2017
|2017
|2016
|ASSETS
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|931
|$
|896
|$
|1,950
|Cash required to be segregated under federal or other regulations
|872
|696
|1,460
|Available-for-sale securities
|20,679
|19,173
|13,892
|Held-to-maturity securities
|23,839
|22,920
|15,751
|Margin receivables
|9,071
|8,535
|6,731
|Loans receivable, net
|2,654
|2,838
|3,551
|Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|1,178
|1,108
|1,056
|Property and equipment, net
|253
|250
|239
|Goodwill
|2,370
|2,370
|2,370
|Other intangibles, net
|284
|294
|320
|Deferred tax assets, net
|251
|416
|756
|Other assets
|983
|879
|923
|Total assets
|$
|63,365
|$
|60,375
|$
|48,999
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|42,742
|$
|41,543
|$
|31,682
|Customer payables
|9,449
|8,716
|8,159
|Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|1,542
|1,392
|983
|Other borrowings
|910
|609
|409
|Corporate debt
|991
|991
|994
|Other liabilities
|800
|476
|500
|Total liabilities
|56,434
|53,727
|42,727
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized: 1,000,000; shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017: 403,000
|689
|394
|394
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized: 400,000,000; shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017: 266,827,881
|3
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in-capital
|6,582
|6,747
|6,921
|Accumulated deficit
|(317
|)
|(446
|)
|(909
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(26
|)
|(50
|)
|(137
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,931
|6,648
|6,272
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|63,365
|$
|60,375
|$
|48,999
|Key Performance Metrics(4)
|
Corporate
|
Qtr
|
Qtr
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr
|
Qtr ended
|Operating margin %(2)
|47
|%
|37
|%
|10%
|40
|%
|7%
|Adjusted operating margin %(2)
|43
|%
|42
|%
|1%
|37
|%
|6%
|Employees
|3,607
|3,584
|1%
|3,601
|—%
|Consultants and other
|107
|96
|11%
|134
|(20)%
|Total headcount
|3,714
|3,680
|1%
|3,735
|(1)%
|Common equity book value per share(5)
|$
|23.39
|$
|23.10
|1%
|$
|21.46
|9%
|Tangible common equity book value per share(5)
|$
|14.96
|$
|15.51
|(4)%
|$
|13.71
|9%
|Cash and equivalents ($MM)
|$
|931
|$
|896
|4%
|$
|1,950
|(52)%
|Corporate cash ($MM)(6)
|$
|541
|$
|309
|75%
|$
|461
|17%
|Net interest margin (basis points)
|292
|285
|7
|260
|32
|Interest-earning assets, average ($MM)
|$
|57,357
|$
|54,839
|5%
|$
|44,260
|30%
|
Customer Activity
|
Qtr
|
Qtr
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr
|
Qtr ended
|Trading days
|62.5
|62.5
|N.M.
|62.5
|N.M.
|DARTs
|235,941
|205,763
|15%
|187,620
|26%
|Derivative DARTs
|69,448
|66,122
|5%
|54,355
|28%
|Derivative DARTs %
|29
|%
|32
|%
|(3)%
|29
|%
|—%
|Total trades (MM)
|14.7
|12.9
|14%
|11.7
|26%
|Average commission per trade
|$
|7.41
|$
|7.76
|(5)%
|$
|10.42
|(29)%
|Key Performance Metrics(4)
|
Customer Activity
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|Gross new brokerage accounts
|133,031
|105,166
|26%
|102,137
|30%
|Gross new stock plan accounts
|65,004
|74,194
|(12)%
|64,397
|1%
|Gross new banking accounts
|924
|834
|11%
|843
|10%
|Closed accounts
|(140,920
|)
|(158,009
|)
|(11)%
|(149,687
|)
|(6)%
|Net new accounts
|58,039
|22,185
|162%
|17,690
|228%
|Net new brokerage accounts
|46,195
|26,225
|76%
|24,028
|92%
|Net new stock plan accounts
|17,130
|554
|N.M.
|1,639
|N.M.
|Net new banking accounts
|(5,286
|)
|(4,594
|)
|(15)%
|(7,977
|)
|34%
|Net new accounts
|58,039
|22,185
|162%
|17,690
|228%
|End of period brokerage accounts
|3,634,909
|3,588,714
|1%
|3,463,003
|5%
|End of period stock plan accounts
|1,492,376
|1,475,246
|1%
|1,456,060
|2%
|End of period banking accounts
|298,849
|304,135
|(2)%
|316,673
|(6)%
|End of period total accounts
|5,426,134
|5,368,095
|1%
|5,235,736
|4%
|Annualized net new brokerage account growth rate
|5.1
|%
|2.9
|%
|2.2%
|2.8
|%
|2.3%
|Annualized brokerage account attrition rate(7)
|9.7
|%
|8.9
|%
|0.8%
|9.1
|%
|0.6%
|Customer margin balances(8) ($B)
|$
|9.1
|$
|8.5
|7%
|$
|7.1
|28%
|
Customer Assets($B)
|Security holdings
|$
|287.3
|$
|270.1
|6%
|$
|224.4
|28%
|Sweep deposits
|37.7
|36.5
|3%
|26.4
|43%
|Customer cash held by third parties(9)
|5.7
|7.1
|(20)%
|16.8
|(66)%
|Customer payables (cash)
|9.5
|8.7
|9%
|8.2
|16%
|Brokerage customer assets
|340.2
|322.4
|6%
|275.8
|23%
|Unexercised stock plan holdings (vested)
|38.1
|37.9
|1%
|30.2
|26%
|Savings, checking and other banking assets
|5.0
|5.0
|—%
|5.3
|(6)%
|Total customer assets
|$
|383.3
|$
|365.3
|5%
|$
|311.3
|23%
|Net new brokerage assets(10)
|$
|3.2
|$
|2.2
|45%
|$
|3.2
|—%
|Net new banking assets(10)
|—
|(0.1
|)
|N.M.
|0.1
|N.M.
|Net new customer assets(10)
|$
|3.2
|$
|2.1
|52%
|$
|3.3
|(3)%
|Annualized net new brokerage asset growth rate
|3.9
|%
|2.9
|%
|1.0%
|4.7
|%
|(0.8)%
|Brokerage related cash
|$
|52.9
|$
|52.3
|1%
|$
|51.4
|3%
|Other cash and deposits
|5.0
|5.0
|—%
|5.3
|(6)%
|Total customer cash and deposits
|$
|57.9
|$
|57.3
|1%
|$
|56.7
|2%
|Managed products
|$
|5.4
|$
|4.9
|10%
|$
|3.9
|38%
|Stock plan customer holdings (unvested)
|$
|93.9
|$
|88.3
|6%
|$
|73.2
|28%
|Customer net (buy) / sell activity
|$
|(2.3
|)
|$
|(1.3
|)
|N.M.
|$
|0.8
|N.M.
|Key Performance Metrics(4)
|
Loans
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Loans receivable ($MM)
|One- to four-family
|$
|1,417
|$
|1,520
|$
|(103
|)
|$
|1,918
|$
|(501
|)
|Home equity
|1,051
|1,128
|(77
|)
|1,385
|(334
|)
|Consumer and other
|186
|190
|(4
|)
|248
|(62
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|2,654
|$
|2,838
|$
|(184
|)
|$
|3,551
|$
|(897
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|$
|6
|$
|5
|$
|1
|$
|6
|$
|—
|
Loan performance detail ($MM)
|Current
|$
|2,479
|$
|2,664
|$
|(185
|)
|$
|3,477
|$
|(998
|)
|30-89 days delinquent
|98
|102
|(4
|)
|114
|(16
|)
|90-179 days delinquent
|37
|46
|(9
|)
|42
|(5
|)
|180+ days delinquent
|114
|120
|(6
|)
|139
|(25
|)
|Total delinquent loans
|249
|268
|(19
|)
|295
|(46
|)
|Gross loans receivable(11)
|$
|2,728
|$
|2,932
|$
|(204
|)
|$
|3,772
|$
|(1,044
|)
|Activity in Allowance for Loan Losses
|($MM)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
|
One- to Four-
|Home Equity
|
Consumer
|Total
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 9/30/17
|$
|21
|$
|69
|$
|4
|$
|94
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|1
|(28
|)
|1
|(26
|)
|(Charge-offs) recoveries, net
|2
|5
|(1
|)
|6
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 12/31/17
|$
|24
|$
|46
|$
|4
|$
|74
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
|
One- to Four-
|Home Equity
|
Consumer
|Total
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 6/30/17
|$
|29
|$
|82
|$
|5
|$
|116
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|(12
|)
|(17
|)
|—
|(29
|)
|(Charge-offs) recoveries, net
|4
|4
|(1
|)
|7
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 9/30/17
|$
|21
|$
|69
|$
|4
|$
|94
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
|
One- to Four-
|Home Equity
|
Consumer
|Total
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 9/30/16
|$
|47
|$
|183
|$
|5
|$
|235
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|(4
|)
|(14
|)
|—
|(18
|)
|(Charge-offs) recoveries, net
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 12/31/16
|$
|45
|$
|171
|$
|5
|$
|221
|
Capital
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
E*TRADE Financial
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(12)
|7.4
|%
|7.2
|%
|0.2
|%
|7.8
|%
|(0.4
|)%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio(12)
|33.9
|%
|35.2
|%
|(1.3
|)%
|37.0
|%
|(3.1
|)%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(12)
|39.5
|%
|37.8
|%
|1.7
|%
|38.3
|%
|1.2
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio(12)
|43.8
|%
|42.4
|%
|1.4
|%
|44.0
|%
|(0.2
|)%
|
E*TRADE Bank
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(13)
|7.6
|%
|7.7
|%
|(0.1
|)%
|8.8
|%
|(1.2
|)%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio(13)
|35.7
|%
|35.5
|%
|0.2
|%
|38.3
|%
|(2.6
|)%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(13)
|35.7
|%
|35.5
|%
|0.2
|%
|38.3
|%
|(2.6
|)%
|Total risk-based capital ratio(13)
|36.4
|%
|36.4
|%
|—
|%
|39.5
|%
|(3.1
|)%
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|($MM)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2017
|September 30, 2017
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc./Exp.
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Inc./Exp.
|Yield/Cost
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|911
|$
|3
|1.12
|%
|$
|905
|$
|2
|1.06
|%
|Cash required to be segregated under federal or other regulations
|957
|3
|1.32
|%
|759
|3
|1.26
|%
|Available-for-sale securities
|19,676
|108
|2.19
|%
|19,064
|102
|2.13
|%
|Held-to-maturity securities
|23,300
|162
|2.78
|%
|22,162
|153
|2.77
|%
|Margin receivables
|8,724
|92
|4.22
|%
|8,096
|87
|4.26
|%
|Loans
|2,821
|36
|5.15
|%
|3,024
|37
|4.95
|%
|Broker-related receivables and other
|968
|1
|0.45
|%
|829
|1
|0.45
|%
|Subtotal interest-earning assets
|57,357
|405
|2.82
|%
|54,839
|385
|2.80
|%
|Other interest revenue(a)
|34
|—
|28
|Total interest-earning assets
|57,357
|439
|3.06
|%
|54,839
|413
|3.01
|%
|Total non-interest earning assets
|4,686
|4,952
|Total assets
|$
|62,043
|$
|59,791
|Deposits
|$
|42,039
|$
|1
|0.01
|%
|$
|40,758
|$
|1
|0.01
|%
|Customer payables
|9,334
|1
|0.06
|%
|8,463
|1
|0.06
|%
|Broker-related payables and other
|1,300
|—
|0.00
|%
|1,301
|—
|0.00
|%
|Other borrowings
|658
|6
|3.47
|%
|831
|6
|2.91
|%
|Corporate debt
|991
|9
|3.64
|%
|1,002
|12
|4.64
|%
|Subtotal interest-bearing liabilities
|54,322
|17
|0.13
|%
|52,355
|20
|0.15
|%
|Other interest expense(b)
|—
|
3
|—
|
2
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|54,322
|20
|0.15
|%
|52,355
|22
|0.17
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|1,051
|820
|Total liabilities
|55,373
|53,175
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,670
|6,616
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|62,043
|$
|59,791
|Excess interest earning assets over interest bearing liabilities/ net interest income/ net interest margin
|$
|3,035
|$
|419
|2.92
|%
|$
|2,484
|$
|391
|2.85
|%
|(a)
|Represents interest revenue on securities loaned for the periods presented.
|(b)
|Represents interest expense on securities borrowed for the periods presented.
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2016
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc./Exp.
|Yield/Cost
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|1,610
|$
|2
|0.47
|%
|Cash required to be segregated under federal or other regulations
|1,590
|2
|0.44
|%
|Available-for-sale securities
|13,612
|68
|2.01
|%
|Held-to-maturity securities
|15,884
|106
|2.68
|%
|Margin receivables
|6,711
|64
|3.76
|%
|Loans
|3,892
|45
|4.59
|%
|Broker-related receivables and other
|961
|—
|0.08
|%
|Subtotal interest-earning assets
|44,260
|287
|2.59
|%
|Other interest revenue(a)
|—
|23
|Total interest-earning assets
|44,260
|310
|2.79
|%
|Total non-interest-earning assets
|4,816
|Total assets
|$
|49,076
|Deposits
|$
|31,601
|$
|—
|0.01
|%
|Customer payables
|7,915
|1
|0.06
|%
|Broker-related payables and other
|1,093
|—
|0.00
|%
|Other borrowings
|411
|5
|4.30
|%
|Corporate debt
|994
|14
|5.47
|%
|Subtotal interest-bearing liabilities
|42,014
|20
|0.19
|%
|Other interest expense(b)
|—
|2
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|42,014
|22
|0.21
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|723
|Total liabilities
|42,737
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,339
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|49,076
|Excess interest earning assets over interest bearing liabilities/ net interest income/ net interest margin
|$
|2,246
|$
|288
|2.60
|%
|(a)
|Represents interest revenue on securities loaned for the periods presented.
|(b)
|Represents interest expense on securities borrowed for the periods presented.
|Fees and Service Charges
|($MM)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2017
|September 30, 2017
|December 31, 2016
|Order flow revenue
|$
|37
|$
|33
|$
|28
|Money market funds and sweep deposits revenue(a)
|21
|23
|19
|Mutual fund service fees
|10
|10
|9
|Advisor management fees
|10
|9
|7
|Foreign exchange revenue
|6
|6
|6
|Reorganization fees
|3
|5
|5
|Other fees and service charges
|6
|6
|6
|Total fees and service charges
|$
|93
|$
|92
|$
|80
|(a)
|Includes revenue earned on average customer cash held by third parties based on the federal funds rate or LIBOR plus a negotiated spread or other contractual arrangements with the third party institutions.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that adjusting GAAP measures by excluding or including certain items is helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use some or all of this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the operating and liquidity performance of the Company.
Adjusted Operating Margin
Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted income before income taxes by net revenue. Adjusted income before income taxes excludes the provision (benefit) for loan losses and losses on early extinguishment of debt. Management believes that excluding the provision (benefit) for loan losses and losses on early extinguishment of debt from operating margin provides a useful measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance because management excludes it when evaluating operating margin performance. See endnote (2) for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure.
Corporate Cash
Corporate cash represents cash held at the parent company as well as cash held in certain subsidiaries, not including bank and brokerage subsidiaries, that can distribute cash to the parent company without any regulatory approval or notification. The Company believes that corporate cash is a useful measure of the parent company’s liquidity as it is the primary source of capital above and beyond the capital deployed in regulated subsidiaries. See endnote (6) for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure.
Tangible Common Equity Book Value per Share
Tangible common equity book value per share represents common shareholders’ equity, which excludes preferred stock, less goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related deferred tax liabilities) divided by common stock outstanding. The Company believes that tangible common equity book value per share is a measure of the Company’s capital strength. See endnote (5) for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure.
It is important to note that these non-GAAP measures may involve judgment by management and should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on the adjustments to these non-GAAP measures, please see the Company’s financial statements and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” that will be included in the periodic report the Company expects to file with the SEC with respect to the financial periods discussed herein.
ENDNOTES
(1) Net income for the quarter of $129 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, includes net expenses of $44 million, or $0.16, related to the following items:
- $58 million of additional tax expense, or $0.21, related to tax reform
- $26 million pre-tax, or $0.06, of benefit to provision for loan losses
- $3 million pre-tax, or $0.01, of costs related to crossing the $50 billion regulatory threshold.
Net income available to common shareholders for the year of $589 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, includes net expenses of $13 million, or $0.04, related to the following items:
- $58 million of additional tax expense, or $0.21, related to tax reform
- $168 million pre-tax, or $0.37, of benefit to provision for loan losses
- $58 million pre-tax, or $0.12, of losses on early extinguishment of debt
- $27 million pre-tax, or $0.06, of costs related to the OptionsHouse integration and crossing the $50 billion regulatory threshold
- $8 million pre-tax, or $0.02, of additional market data expenses
(2) Operating margin is the percentage of net revenue that results in income before income taxes. The percentage is calculated by dividing income before income taxes by total net revenue. The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin percentage to non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage (dollars in millions):
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q4 2016
|Amount
|
Operating
|Amount
|
Operating
|Amount
|
Operating
|Income before income tax expense and operating margin
|$
|299
|47
|%
|$
|223
|37
|%
|$
|205
|40
|%
|Add back impact of pre-tax items:
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|(26
|)
|(29
|)
|(18
|)
|Losses on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|58
|—
|Subtotal
|(26
|)
|29
|(18
|)
|Adjusted income before income tax expense / adjusted operating margin
|$
|273
|43
|%
|$
|252
|42
|%
|$
|187
|37
|%
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2017
|December 31, 2016
|Amount
|
Operating
|Amount
|
Operating
|Income before income tax expense and operating margin
|$
|1,064
|45
|%
|$
|838
|43
|%
|Add back impact of pre-tax items:
|Provision (benefit) for loan losses
|(168
|)
|(149
|)
|Losses on early extinguishment of debt
|58
|—
|Subtotal
|(110
|)
|(149
|)
|Adjusted income before income tax expense / adjusted operating margin
|$
|954
|40
|%
|$
|689
|35
|%
(3) Records based on the period during which metric has been reported by the Company. Net new brokerage assets of $12.2 billion in 2017 is a record for the Company when compared to organic net asset growth from prior years, excluding one-time inflows related to past acquisitions. For additional information on net new brokerage assets, see Endnote (10).
(4) Amounts and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding. For percentage based metrics, the variance represents the current period less the prior period.
(5) The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP common equity book value and common equity book value per share to non-GAAP tangible common equity book value and tangible common equity book value per share at period end (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q4 2016
|Amount
|
Per
|Amount
|
Per
|Amount
|
Per
|Common equity book value
|$
|6,242
|$
|23.39
|$
|6,254
|$
|23.10
|$
|5,878
|$
|21.46
|Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|(2,654
|)
|(2,664
|)
|(2,690
|)
|Add: Deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangibles, net
|404
|609
|569
|Tangible common equity book value
|$
|3,992
|$
|14.96
|$
|4,199
|$
|15.51
|$
|3,757
|$
|13.71
(6) The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP consolidated cash and equivalents to non-GAAP corporate cash at period end (dollars in millions):
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q4 2016
|Consolidated cash and equivalents
|$
|931
|$
|896
|$
|1,950
|Less: Cash at regulated subsidiaries(a)
|(390
|)
|(587
|)
|(1,489
|)
|Corporate cash
|$
|541
|$
|309
|$
|461
|(a)
|Reported net of corporate cash on deposit at E*TRADE Bank that is eliminated in consolidation.
(7) The brokerage account attrition rate is calculated by dividing attriting brokerage accounts by total brokerage accounts at the previous period end, and is presented on an annualized basis. Attriting brokerage accounts are derived by subtracting net new brokerage accounts from gross new brokerage accounts.
(8) Customer margin balances include the following (dollars in billions):
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q4 2016
|Margin receivables held on balance sheet
|$
|9.1
|$
|8.5
|$
|6.7
|Customer margin balances held by a third party clearing firm
|—
|—
|0.4
|Total customer margin balances(a)
|$
|9.1
|$
|8.5
|$
|7.1
|(a)
|Represents margin receivables held on the balance sheet and customer margin balances held by a third party clearing firm. The balances held by a third party were transferred to E*TRADE Securities during the three months ended September 30, 2017 in connection with the OptionsHouse integration.
(9) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE Financial and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions and customer cash held by a third party clearing firm. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the Company’s consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes. The following table provides details of customer cash held by third parties (dollars in billions):
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q4 2016
|Sweep deposits at unaffiliated financial institutions
|$
|4.7
|$
|6.4
|$
|14.9
|Customer cash held by a third party clearing firm(a)
|—
|—
|1.6
|Money market funds and other
|1.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total customer cash held by third parties
|$
|5.7
|$
|7.1
|$
|16.8
|(a)
|During the three months ended September 30, 2017, customer cash held by a third party clearing firm was transferred to E*TRADE Securities in connection with the integration of OptionsHouse.
(10) Net new customer assets are total inflows to all new and existing customer accounts less total outflows from all closed and existing customer accounts. The net new banking assets and net new brokerage assets metrics treat asset flows between E*TRADE entities in the same manner as unrelated third party accounts.
(11) Includes unpaid principal balances and premiums (discounts).
(12) E*TRADE Financial’s capital ratios are calculated as follows and are preliminary for the current period (dollars in millions):
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q4 2016
|E*TRADE Financial shareholders' equity
|$
|6,931
|$
|6,648
|$
|6,272
|DEDUCT:
|Preferred stock
|(689
|)
|(394
|)
|(394
|)
|E*TRADE Financial Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|$
|6,242
|$
|6,254
|$
|5,878
|ADD:
|(Gains) losses in other comprehensive income on available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax
|26
|50
|139
|DEDUCT:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|(2,191
|)
|(2,014
|)
|(2,029
|)
|Disallowed deferred tax assets
|(304
|)
|(472
|)
|(505
|)
|E*TRADE Financial Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|$
|3,773
|$
|3,818
|$
|3,483
|ADD:
|Preferred stock
|689
|394
|394
|DEDUCT:
|Disallowed deferred tax assets
|(76
|)
|(112
|)
|(267
|)
|E*TRADE Financial Tier 1 capital
|$
|4,386
|$
|4,100
|$
|3,610
|ADD:
|Allowable allowance for loan losses
|74
|94
|124
|Non-qualifying capital instruments subject to phase-out (trust preferred securities)
|414
|414
|414
|E*TRADE Financial total capital
|$
|4,874
|$
|4,608
|$
|4,148
|E*TRADE Financial average assets for leverage capital purposes
|$
|62,095
|$
|59,835
|$
|49,113
|DEDUCT:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|(2,191
|)
|(2,014
|)
|(2,029
|)
|Disallowed deferred tax assets
|(380
|)
|(584
|)
|(772
|)
|E*TRADE Financial adjusted average assets for leverage capital purposes
|$
|59,524
|$
|57,237
|$
|46,312
|E*TRADE Financial total risk-weighted assets(a)
|$
|11,115
|$
|10,855
|$
|9,422
|E*TRADE Financial Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital / Adjusted average assets for leverage capital purposes)
|7.4
|%
|7.2
|%
|7.8
|%
|E*TRADE Financial Common Equity Tier 1 capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|33.9
|%
|35.2
|%
|37.0
|%
|E*TRADE Financial Tier 1 capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|39.5
|%
|37.8
|%
|38.3
|%
|E*TRADE Financial total capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|43.8
|%
|42.4
|%
|44.0
|%
|(a)
|Under the regulatory guidelines for risk-based capital, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories according to the obligor or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total risk-weighted assets.
(13) E*TRADE Bank’s capital ratios are calculated as follows and are preliminary for the current period (dollars in millions):
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q4 2016
|E*TRADE Bank shareholder's equity
|$
|3,703
|$
|3,608
|$
|3,153
|ADD:
|(Gains) losses in other comprehensive income on available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax
|26
|50
|139
|DEDUCT:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|(38
|)
|(38
|)
|(38
|)
|Disallowed deferred tax assets
|(71
|)
|(56
|)
|(122
|)
|E*TRADE Bank Common Equity Tier 1 capital / Tier 1 capital
|$
|3,620
|$
|3,564
|$
|3,132
|ADD:
|Allowable allowance for loan losses
|74
|94
|105
|E*TRADE Bank total capital
|$
|3,694
|$
|3,658
|$
|3,237
|E*TRADE Bank average assets for leverage capital purposes
|$
|47,992
|$
|46,562
|$
|35,885
|DEDUCT:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|(38
|)
|(38
|)
|(38
|)
|Disallowed deferred tax assets
|(71
|)
|(56
|)
|(122
|)
|E*TRADE Bank adjusted average assets for leverage capital purposes
|$
|47,883
|$
|46,468
|$
|35,725
|E*TRADE Bank total risk-weighted assets(a)
|$
|10,147
|$
|10,044
|$
|8,187
|E*TRADE Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital / Adjusted average assets for leverage capital purposes)
|7.6
|%
|7.7
|%
|8.8
|%
|E*TRADE Bank Common Equity Tier 1 capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|35.7
|%
|35.5
|%
|38.3
|%
|E*TRADE Bank Tier 1 capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|35.7
|%
|35.5
|%
|38.3
|%
|E*TRADE Bank total capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|36.4
|%
|36.4
|%
|39.5
|%
|(a)
|Under the regulatory guidelines for risk-based capital, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories according to the obligor or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total risk-weighted assets.