Incapital Reaches $400 Million Milestone in Distribution of Calvert Impact Capital Community Investment Notes®

CHICAGO & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incapital LLC, a leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income securities, announced today that over $400 million of Calvert Impact Capital Community Investment Notes® has been distributed through Incapital's network of broker-dealers and financial advisors. The volume of Notes distributed for Calvert Impact Capital is up more than 30% annually over the past three years, and 2017 volume set a record high.

The Calvert Impact Capital Note program first became available through Incapital in November 2005. Calvert Impact Capital uses the proceeds from the Notes program to invest in organizations in the U.S. and more than 80 countries that create affordable housing, finance small businesses, develop renewable energy solutions, and provide essential community services.

In 2014, Calvert Impact Capital became the first issuer on Incapital’s Legacy™ Platform, which provides issuers and financial professionals the opportunity to offer products to investors that align financial goals with personal principles through values-based investing.

“This milestone, and increasing volume, reflect investors’ growing desire to be more targeted and intentional with their investments. By supporting results-driven causes, investors are given the opportunity to be part of positive social changes in areas they feel a strong commitment,” said Incapital CEO John DesPrez III. “Incapital is committed to our leadership in values-based investing programs through our Legacy™ platform and we’re proud to have long-term relationships with organizations like Calvert Impact Capital that make such a positive impact on our communities.”

In 2016, Calvert Impact Capital’s portfolio organizations created and/or preserved more than 35,000 affordable housing units, along with more than 11,000 jobs across thousands of small businesses, according to Calvert Impact Capital data. The record sales enabled Calvert Impact Capital to lend over $120 million to mission-driven organizations last year alone.

Calvert Impact Capital’s President and CEO Jennifer Pryce said, “Incapital’s partnership over the past twelve years has been critical in growing our Community Investment Notes® program and increasing our investments in organizations creating social and environmental impact. We celebrate this milestone with them and look forward to growing our relationship with Incapital in the years to come.”

For more information about the Incapital Legacy™ platform, visit www.incapital.com/legacy.

Incapital was founded in 1999 and today is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 800 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs and banks.

Calvert Impact Capital invests to create a more equitable and sustainable world. Through our products and services, we raise capital from individual and institutional investors to finance intermediaries and funds that are investing in communities left out of traditional capital markets. During our 22-year history, we have mobilized nearly $2 billion of investor capital.