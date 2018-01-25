US Technologies Receives $1.6M IDIQ Contract from the Navy

FAIR LAWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Technologies-Aldetec Holding Company (“UST-Aldetec”), a global provider of manufacturing, design, engineering, repair and testing services, has been awarded a 5-year IDIQ contract valued at $1,605,979 to provide the US Navy with Power supplies for the AN/UPX-24(v) shipboard interrogator system. The work will be performed by United States Technologies (UST) at our Fair Lawn, NJ facility. Robert Ferrante, CEO, stated, “UST has a long history of providing redesign and subsystem obsolescence mitigation supporting legacy and fielded systems. We are pleased to have been selected by the Navy for yet another opportunity to support our warfighters.”

UST-Aldetec comprises of three (3) organizations including United States Technologies in Fair Lawn, New Jersey; Aldetec Inc. in Sacramento, California; and Broadband Wireless Technologies LLC in Reno, Nevada. In addition, UST provides semiconductor automation support services from its Marlborough, Massachusetts location.

About United States Technologies, Inc (UST)

UST is a leading provider of manufacturing, design, engineering, reverse engineering, repair, upgrades and testing of electronics subassemblies for military and commercial customers worldwide. The company offers a full range of services to support legacy systems for sustainability along with operations and full service program management to ensure compliance, while meeting the requirements of our customer. Headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ, UST has extensive industry experience including military, nuclear, medical, semiconductor, transportation, industrial manufacturing and telecommunications. As a small privately owned ISO 9001: 2008 company we pride ourselves on our ability to be truly reactive and focused on our customer needs.