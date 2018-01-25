Indxx LLC Launches the Indxx Blockchain Index, Licensed to First Trust for New Exchange Traded Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indxx is pleased to announce the launch of the Indxx Blockchain Index (the “Index”). The Index has been licensed to ETF provider First Trust Advisors as the underlying benchmark for the First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ: LEGR), which began trading today.

The Index (ticker: ILEGR) tracks the performance of companies with their primary listing in developed or emerging market countries (as defined by Indxx) that are either actively using, investing in, developing, or have products that are poised to benefit from blockchain technology. Each constituent is extensively researched and classified by Indxx according to a proprietary three-tiered scoring system, and only companies ranked within the top two tiers are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index seeks to include only companies that have devoted material resources to the use of blockchain technologies.

“Indxx is excited to have developed one of the world’s first indices to provide diversified exposure to the global blockchain space,” said Rahul Sen Sharma, Partner at Indxx. “We believe that blockchain is an exciting new technological innovation and our index research and development team is proud to have built an index that effectively targets it via a disciplined and transparent, rules-based approach.”

“Although blockchain is still in its early stages, it promises to disrupt a variety of industries, potentially improving efficiency and security, while also reducing or removing the need for intermediaries,” said Ryan Issakainen, Senior Vice President, Exchange Traded Fund Strategist at First Trust. “This ETF enables investors to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies that are involved in this cutting edge innovation.”

