SAIC Awarded Next Generation IT Services Operations Services Blanket Purchase Agreement and $74 Million Task Order by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a $74 million task order to support information technology (IT) operations services, including service desk and deskside support, infrastructure, and datacenter operations.

“This is a significant step in our long-term strategy and commitment to serve the healthcare market and demonstrate SAIC’s position as a large scale, technology integrator. We are proud to provide enterprise services to support HHS’ mission,” said Bob Genter, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Federal Civilian Customer Group.

As part of the task order awarded under the Next Generation IT Services (NGITS) Operations Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), SAIC will provide services for the operating divisions (OpDivs) and staff divisions (StaffDivs) supported by the HHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), Office of Information Technology Infrastructure and Operations (ITIO).

The task order has a base period and five option periods spanning 54 months, and is worth approximately $74 million, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and Rockville, Maryland.

The NGITS Operations Services BPA has a five-year base period of performance, three one-year options, and a ceiling value of $207 million. The BPA includes a range of services, such as management, service desk and deskside support, infrastructure operations, datacenter operations, service management and support, endpoint engineering, and Infrastructure engineering.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.