Virtustream and Dell EMC Form Strategic Alliance with Samsung SDS to Expand Enterprise Cloud Services in South Korea

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtustream, the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, and Dell EMC today announced a strategic alliance with Samsung SDS to deliver Virtustream Enterprise Cloud in South Korea. With a growing economy, South Korea is home to several Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises and thus is a region that is primed to take full advantage of Virtustream’s unique capabilities and proven expertise in moving mission critical applications to the cloud. Samsung SDS customers will benefit from superior application performance and efficiency delivered by Virtustream’s enterprise-class cloud platform and Dell EMC’s infrastructure solutions.

Samsung SDS selected Virtustream and Dell EMC to provide enterprise cloud services, because its unique consumption-based billing method significantly reduces costs for its customers and provides high levels of application performance, security and risk management. As a part of this new offering, Samsung SDS will license and implement Virtustream’s xStream® software, which is an integrated cloud management platform that enables service providers such as Samsung SDS to deliver enterprise-class, IT-as-a-Service to their customers.

To ensure seamless operation and sustainable high-performance cloud services, Virtustream will leverage Dell EMC’s VxBlock systems as the foundation of Samsung SDS’ new cloud service. VxBlock systems, combine the robust performance of all-flash storage with cutting-edge data services and unmatched scalability backed by VMware virtualization technologies.

“Virtustream sees tremendous momentum in the South Korean market as businesses continue to embrace cloud technologies to run their mission critical applications,” said Todd McNabb, senior vice president, Virtustream.

Samsung SDS is a global IT services company that provides technical, outsourcing and consulting solutions for Korean and international enterprises. Samsung SDS’ strategic alliance with Virtustream and Dell EMC, will expand its offerings into the South Korean enterprise cloud market.

“This alliance provides an opportunity to enhance Samsung SDS’ competitiveness in cloud services and expand its business through cooperation with Virtustream, the global leader in enterprise cloud, and Dell EMC Korea,” said Ho Kim, executive vice president and cloud business head, Samsung SDS.

Founded in 2009, Virtustream is trusted by enterprises worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. Virtustream’s unique IP ensures customers’ security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based billing requirements are realized with IaaS availability and application performance all guaranteed against transparent SLA's. Virtustream operates their global enterprise cloud from regionally distributed cloud-centres to ensure compliance and data sovereignty, and recently expanded cloud services to other parts of the Asia-Pacific region including Japan and Australia, in addition to South Africa.

About Virtustream

Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud company that is trusted by organizations worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers and government agencies, Virtustream’s xStream® Management Platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meets the security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud – whether private, public or hybrid.

About Dell EMC

Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies. This provides a trusted foundation for businesses to transform IT, through the creation of a hybrid cloud, and transform their business through the creation of cloud-native applications and big data solutions. Dell EMC services its customers – including 98 percent of the Fortune 500 – with the industry’s broadest, most innovative infrastructure portfolio from edge to core to cloud.

About Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS is a global IT services and solutions company that led Korea’s IT industry for over 30 years since its establishment in 1985. Samsung SDS has enabled growth and development for its clients through innovation utilizing information technology in data processing operations, system integration, IT services and current ICT services. Samsung SDS also provides purpose-built technology solutions in the areas of enterprise mobility, security, and advanced analytics across various industries.