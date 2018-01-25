Biologics, Inc. Joins MedImpact Direct Specialty Program’s Specialty Pharmacy Network

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biologics, Inc., a McKesson Specialty Health oncology and complex care pharmacy services company, is now contracted with MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. (“MedImpact”) to dispense specialty prescriptions under the MedImpact Direct Specialty program.

“We are pleased to provide pharmacy services to members on behalf of the MedImpact Direct Specialty program,” said Paula Bickley, vice president, Market Access, McKesson Specialty Health. “Together, we are committed to creating a seamless, supportive experience for members of MedImpact’s clients to access and afford oncology medications.”

This innovative specialty pharmacy network is designed to streamline access for MedImpact Direct’s members so more patients have access to critical therapies provided by Biologics. MedImpact Direct Specialty members referred to this new program will receive access to Biologics’ highly experienced clinical and patient care team who will coordinate prescription delivery and provide clinical consultations to support optimized outcomes and comprehensive care.

“Biologics brings a depth of oncology expertise to the MedImpact Direct Specialty Pharmacy program,” said Greg Watanabe, president and chief operations officer of MedImpact Healthcare Systems. “Our innovative approach to managing specialty pharmacy benefits brings best-in-class dispensing partners to our clients and their plan participants.”

About Biologics

Biologics, Inc. is an oncology and complex care pharmacy services company that empowers healthcare providers, payers and biopharma to optimize cancer care for the best possible outcomes – clinical, financial and emotional. Unifying fragmented healthcare services, Biologics brings efficiency and humanity to oncology care management by focusing on the patient’s best interest as the surest path to managing cost and risk.

Biologics is part of McKesson Specialty Health, a division of McKesson Corporation empowering the community patient care delivery system by helping community practices advance the science, technology and quality of care. Through innovative clinical research, business and operational solutions, facilitated by integrated technology systems, we focus on improving the financial health of our customers so they may provide the best care to their patients. Our combined organization will help better support patients and expedite access to oncology therapies. For more information, visit www.mckessonspecialtyhealth.com and www.biologicsinc.com.

About MedImpact Direct Program®

MedImpact Direct, LLC manages a program on behalf of MedImpact that offers an easy-to-use drug benefit for maintenance and specialty drug therapies through a network of pharmacy partners. We serve as one source to control costs, utilization and the member experience. Prescription-level utilization management for all therapies, including limited distribution drugs, aligns dispensing with formulary, clinical guidelines and benefit design rules. Our model was created to be a consumer and plan sponsor advocate by providing more control and oversight between the physician/prescriber and pharmacy dispensing partners. MedImpact Direct, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.

About MedImpact

MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc., an independent, trend-focused PBM™, is the nation’s largest privately held PBM, serving health plans, self-funded employers and government entities. Our business model is unique. We focus on effectively managing client pharmacy benefits to promote Lower Cost and Better Care through One Source. Our model aligns us with our clients. We help promote prescribing of lower-net-cost, medically appropriate drugs with fulfillment at the most appropriate participating pharmacy providing competitive pricing, good value and high-quality service. Our number-one goal is client satisfaction by providing flexible solutions and member-centric products with a focus on lowest-net cost and quality outcomes.