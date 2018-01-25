Ontario Systems partners with Baker Tilly to introduce the Revenue Cycle Innovation Center

MUNCIE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontario Systems, a leading software provider to the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), accounts receivable management (ARM) and government (GOV) markets, has announced a new partnership with Baker Tilly to launch the Revenue Cycle Innovation Center (RCIC) for healthcare providers. The RCIC will focus on developing and maintaining highly-effective revenue cycle operations by combining best-in-class consulting capabilities with leading technologies to address complex problems faced by providers.

Specifically, Ontario Systems and Baker Tilly will work together to develop a new end-to-end solution using Ontario Systems’ Artiva HCx™ software platform that will enable providers to gain automation, improve productivity, and create an end-to-end patient record from registration to back-end collections.

“Partnering world class consulting services with the Artiva HCx platform brings a new level of expertise to the healthcare space,” says Steve Scibetta, Ontario Systems General Manager, Healthcare. “Combining that knowledge from multiple companies in the RCIC will give clients the ability to share leading practices across the industry.”

Benefits that RCIC clients can achieve include:

Increased annual net revenue

Reduced costs

Clear visibility and actionable data

Flexibility in processes and systems

“Healthcare provider organizations must continually strive to improve decision making capabilities, find significant ways to sustain revenue levels and eliminate wasted costs,” says Baker Tilly Principal, Michael Duke. “We are pleased to formulate the creation of the Revenue Cycle Innovation Center and partner with industry specialists to offer our clients a powerful solution set that drives material increases in annual net revenues, reduces costs, provides insight and actionable data, and allows for flexibility in processes and systems.”

“With continuing reduction to reimbursements, and more costs shifting to the patient, providers can now use this great resource to help bridge the gap, and continue providing the proper follow-up needed to maintain positive financial margins,” says Scibetta. “That’s why we continue to partner with market leaders like Baker Tilly who enable us to enhance our technology in ways that bring new fuel to healthcare provider missions across the country.”

Learn more about the Revenue Cycle Innovation Center at www.bakertilly.com/rcminnovation.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a nationally recognized, full-service accounting and advisory firm whose specialized professionals connect with clients and their businesses through refreshing candor and clear industry insight. With approximately 2,700 employees across the United States, Baker Tilly is ranked as one of the 15 largest accounting and advisory firms in the country. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 countries, with 30,000 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.2 billion.

About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems, LLC is a leading provider of software and solutions to the revenue cycle management (RCM), accounts receivable management (ARM), and government markets. Ontario Systems’ robust software portfolio includes product brands such as Artiva HCx™, Artiva RM™, Contact Savvy® and RevQ®. The company’s customers include five of the nation’s 15 largest hospital networks, eight of the 10 largest ARM companies and more than one hundred federal, state and municipal government agencies in the U.S. Established in 1980, Ontario Systems is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.