A Leading US Based Biopharmaceutical Company Signs a Deal with Zycus to Build Compliant Procurement Processes

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zycus, a leading global provider of a comprehensive and end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite has today announced that it has signed a deal with the leading US based biopharmaceutical company to help it build compliant procurement processes.

The biopharmaceutical company is renowned for developing and providing innovative treatments to underserved patient communities in the US. As part of this deal, the company has procured Zycus’ Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, eProcurement and eInvoicing solutions.

SOX compliance is a government mandate, and it requires all processes, across functions to be redefined and made transparent. Zycus solutions will enable the company to redefine and build a compliant procurement process in line with the requirements for SOX compliance.

Zycus’ credibility and proven capability in the procurement domain, coupled with a tightly integrated Procure-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management offering was a determining factor in this deal.

“We are glad to onboard one of the finest institutions in the biopharmaceutical domain to our customer portfolio. We take great pride in becoming an enabler for organizations in their growth journey” said Aatish Dedhia, CEO, Zycus Inc.

