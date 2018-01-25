Strayer University Teams with Iconic Coach Joe Gibbs to Provide Students with Performance Management Expertise

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strayer University, a national leader in innovative educational programs for working adults, has partnered with four-time NASCAR and three-time pro football champion, and renowned leader, Joe Gibbs, on the launch of the Joe Gibbs Performance Management program. The new program will provide courses that focus on improving employee performance.

“I’ve been blessed with the opportunities I’ve had in life and I’ve learned a lot of lessons that I believe are key to being successful,” said Joe Gibbs. “I’ve never had an opportunity to organize and share those lessons all in one place until Strayer developed this program. Strayer is a proven innovator when it comes to adult education and the courses they have developed will help students identify their purpose, maximize their professional value and elevate their ability to lead successful teams.”

“Organizations continuously seek to cultivate empowered, collaborative teams that can work across functional areas,” said Brian W. Jones, President, Strayer University. “Joe Gibbs has mastered performance improvement over his career; this new program leverages his expertise to help our students do the same.”

The program will be offered to all Strayer University students, as well as Strayer’s Degrees@Work participants. Degrees@Work allows employers to provide their employees with no-cost, no-debt degrees and certificates. The result for these companies is a significant return on investment through improved employee retention, productivity and overall satisfaction.

For students enrolling or already enrolled in Strayer’s Bachelor of Business Administration, this five-course concentration can be added to their overall degree. Students and Degrees@Work participating employees with a Bachelor’s degree can opt to earn a graduate certificate in Performance Management, a three-course credential designed for professionals looking to build and refine the skills needed to lead high-performing teams.

The program will utilize innovative, documentary-style content produced by Strayer Studios, which has been proven to increase student satisfaction, engagement, and continuation. Course videos will contain personal lessons and insights from Joe Gibbs himself.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Strayer students to learn from one of the most versatile and successful leaders of our generation,” said Jones. “Strayer has a proud history of innovating — reimagining the ways we deliver content and building value-creating programs that align directly to market needs. Our experience educating working adults is a perfect complement to Coach Gibbs’ playbook of positivity, determination, and success.”

“Building a winning team starts with people. One of the key elements I will have the opportunity to share through this program is how to select the right people, motivate them and work within a team environment,” said Gibbs. “Most of the victories I’ve had in life have been when I’ve stuck to the game plan. Now, Strayer has created the Joe Gibbs Performance Management program for me to share those principles.”

Pending regulatory approvals, the Joe Gibbs Performance Management Bachelor of Business Administration undergraduate concentration and graduate certificate is scheduled to begin enrolling students on February 12, 2018 and classes will begin on April 2, 2018.

For more information on the Joe Gibbs Performance Management program, please go online to www.strayer.edu/JoeGibbs, call Jim Cecere at 703-561-2094 or email JGR@strayer.edu.

About Strayer University

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice. Strayer University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104 (267-284-5000, www.msche.org). The Commission is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. For more information, visit www.strayer.edu.