Quotient Technology and Albertsons Companies Launch the Retailer’s New Data-Driven Media Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an age where understanding your customers’ purchasing behavior is everything, Albertsons Companies is launching Albertsons Performance Media, powered by Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), a digital media capability that provides brands the opportunity to use proprietary shopper data to drive sales across Albertsons Companies’ network of more than 2,300 stores in 35 states.

Using Albertsons Performance Media, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) brands can deliver targeted and relevant ad campaigns across the full spectrum of platforms such as Albertsons Companies’ digital properties, Quotient’s digital properties and third-party properties, including all major digital publishers. This program enables a powerful and efficient way to grow sales by driving product trial, winning new customers and appealing to repeat buyers.

“The launch of Albertsons Performance Media, powered by Quotient, is a significant milestone in our journey to being more tightly integrated in the digital grocery ecosystem,” said Narayan Iyengar, Senior Vice President of Digital and e-Commerce at Albertsons Companies, with more than 30 million verified buyers. “With this capability, we aspire to deepen our digital relationships with our CPG vendor partners while also being more relevant to our digitally savvy customers. We have had a long-standing relationship with Quotient and have been impressed with their capabilities and leadership. They were the natural choice for us to partner on this critical initiative.”

Albertsons Performance Media is built on three key pillars: shopper audience targeting using purchasing data; creative ad units to deliver brand equity ads and experiences across mobile, social and web, integrated with a call to action to drive sales, such as a digital coupon, in-store special, or add-to-cart for online purchase; and media measurement, which uses advanced analytics to measure performance by linking ad views to a shopper’s verified purchase.

Brands using Albertsons Performance Media platform have numerous ways to activate shoppers, including:

Amplifying Events – Support in-store events by targeting specific Albertsons shoppers when they are planning their shopping trip.

Supporting Shopper Themes – Reach the right shoppers at critical shopping times with brand or merchant messages (i.e., Mother’s Day, Back to School).

Building Brand Loyalty – Amplify a national brand campaign with retail call-to-action along the digital path to purchase, such as proximity to stores or incentives over multiple purchases over time.

Launching Products – Target media and offers to drive new product trial and repeat purchases, while allowing for A/B testing, campaign impact analysis and optimization.

Boosting E-Commerce Sales – Drive shoppers to the digital shelf.

“Albertsons Companies, with great banners such as Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Albertsons, has long worked with digital solutions to drive in-store traffic, customer loyalty, and sales,” said Mir Aamir, President & CEO of Quotient Technology. “We are now thrilled to help Albertsons Companies become a leading avenue for data-driven digital media for brands to grow sales efficiently. We’re excited to power Albertsons Performance Media with data science, media delivery and measurement, as well as integration with digital promotions, circulars and shopping lists. The potential is enormous.”

Quotient, which already partners with Albertsons Companies on its digital savings programs, will manage and optimize the process of Albertsons Performance Media. This includes collecting shopper data through point-of-sale with its Quotient Retailer iQ platform, working with brands and Albertsons to design campaigns, developing and delivering creative and measurement throughout the entire process.

For more information about Albertsons Performance Media, please visit https://albertsonsperformancemedia.com/.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads—informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data—to millions of shoppers daily. Our core platform, Quotient Retailer iQ™, connects to a retailer’s point-of-sale system and provides targeting and analytics for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. Retailer iQ powers savings programs that reach about 40% of all U.S. households. Our distribution network also includes our Coupons.com app and website, thousands of publishing partners and, in Europe, the Shopmium mobile app. We also operate Crisp Mobile, which creates mobile ads aimed at shoppers. We serve hundreds of CPGs, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills and Kellogg’s, and retailers like Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General, Kroger and Walgreens. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the U.S., in Bangalore, India; Paris and London. Learn more at Quotient.com, and follow us on Twitter Quotient.

Quotient Technology Inc., Quotient Retailer iQ, Coupons.com, Grocery iQ, and Shopmium are trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective owners.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons also has robust E-Commerce offerings and a highly popular loyalty program under the brand of “Just for You”