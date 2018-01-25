Signal Sciences Partners with Optiv Security to Bring Application, Cloud and DevOps Security Solutions to the Enterprise

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signal Sciences today announced a partnership with Optiv Security, a market-leading provider of end-to-end cyber security solutions, to bring application, cloud and DevOps security solutions to enterprise-class organizations. Signal Sciences Web Protection Platform (WPP) empowers organizations to enable cloud and DevOps while protecting their most critical web applications, APIs and microservices from security threats. By combining Signal Sciences WPP with Optiv’s technology expertise and comprehensive security services, enterprise application development and cloud security programs become more effective, manageable and measureable.

“The rapid and widespread adoption of DevOps, agile and cloud infrastructure for application development has brought significant security issues for organizations of all kinds,” said Andrew Peterson, CEO of Signal Sciences. “We’re incredibly excited to help Optiv reduce the complexity of enterprises’ cloud, DevOps and application security programs while improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of those critical areas.”

In a recent survey1 of nearly 2,300 IT professionals, 67 percent of respondents described their DevOps practices as very mature or improving maturity—but more than half viewed security as an inhibitor to DevOps agility. Legacy web application security technology, such as traditional web application firewalls (WAF), struggle to keep up with the complexity of modern-day applications.

Signal Sciences WPP enables security, operations and DevOps teams to better ensure broad, real-time coverage against cyber threats, such as web attacks, bots, scrapers, account take over and injection attacks. It also can easily scale web protection across all applications on any infrastructure without slowing down or worrying about web application crashes.

“Optiv is focused on making enterprise security radically simpler and stronger,” said Andy Welsh, vice president of partner business management for Optiv. “We look forward to incorporating Signal Sciences technology into our comprehensive cyber security offerings that help our clients align security programs to their key business requirements and achieve desired outcomes.”

Signal Sciences was named a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Security for Technology and Service Providers, 20172. Signal Sciences WPP is the only solution in the application security market that works across any modern architecture, providing the broadest coverage against real threats and attack scenarios. The platform offers a menu of deployment options, including next-gen web application firewall (WAF) and runtime application security protection (RASP) modules, and can also operate as a reverse proxy for legacy applications.

Innovative companies, such as Under Armour, Etsy, Chef, Datadog and Duo Security, among others, choose Signal Sciences because of the ability to scale across different application infrastructures, ease of installation, DevOps-friendly deployment options and intelligent cloud analysis engine.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences Web Protection Platform (WPP) provides comprehensive threat protection and security visibility for web applications, microservices, and APIs on any platform. Built by practitioners, for practitioners, it is the only solution that works seamlessly across any cloud and infrastructure. Signal Sciences customers include Under Armour, Etsy, Yelp/Eat 24, Datadog, WeWork and more. The company is headquartered in Culver City, CA. For more information, please visit www.signalsciences.com.

