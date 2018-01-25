Square Acquires Entrees On-Trays, Expanding Its Caviar Footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Entrees On-Trays, a premier restaurant delivery service that has served the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since 1986. Square now welcomes to Caviar, its food ordering platform, dozens of the region’s most popular restaurants, including:

Esperanza’s, part of Joe T. Garcia’s legendary family of Tex-Mex restaurants;

Terra Mediterranean, classic, authentic dishes featuring staples of the Mediterranean diet;

Chick-fil-A, the ultimate in craveable chicken sandwiches;

and Riscky’s Bar-B-Q: famous local Texas barbeque, family owned since 1927.

For more than three decades, Entrees On-Trays has been known for its service and hospitality to restaurants, couriers, and customers alike in Fort Worth, sharing Caviar’s ethos about partnering with the best restaurants and powering fast delivery to diners. Entrees On-Trays has also served as a corporate catering partner to major employers in the greater Fort Worth area, which Caviar will continue with Caviar for Teams, its corporate and group ordering product.

Caviar is part of Square’s full suite of tools for businesses, enabling restaurants across the country to reach more customers, grow their sales, and expand their reach. Caviar launched its service in Dallas-Fort Worth in spring 2015 with just 30 restaurants; today, Dallas-Fort Worth delivery orders and revenue are growing by triple digits year-over-year. Adding Entrees On-Trays to Caviar’s growing presence in the Lone Star State’s biggest metropolitan area will bring even more restaurant options to more customers in more parts of Dallas-Fort Worth.

“ Our experience with Caviar has been phenomenal, both in terms of partnering with their team and growing our customers through more pickup and delivery,” said Eddie Sullivan, owner of Riscky’s Bar-B-Q. “ We look forward to continuing to grow our business through this great new partnership.”

To celebrate the news, select Caviar restaurant partners will begin offering brand-new, secret off-menu items that will be available to order only through Caviar, including Rib-eye Kra Prow from Thailicious, the Riscky’s Rack Combo from Riscky's, and others being created with our restaurant partners. The full lineup and future additions of Caviar exclusive dishes can be found on Caviar’s app or the web.

