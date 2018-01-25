Trusted Media Brands Expands Partnership with Taboola

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taboola, the leading discovery platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Trusted Media Brands to bring Taboola Feed to its audiences in the U.S. and Canada. The deal builds on an existing partnership between Taboola and Trusted Media Brands with the goal of generating increased engagement and revenue across its websites in the U.S. and now Canada.

Under the partnership, Trusted Media Brands will launch Taboola Feed on its digital network, which includes iconic brands such as Taste of Home, the world’s largest circulation food media brand; Reader’s Digest across US and Canada; Construction Pro Tips; The Family Handyman; and Selection.ca.

Taboola Feed serves sponsored content, video and organic recirculation in a continuous feed of ‘cards’ that appear below articles, similar to social feeds. Since rolling out Taboola Feed in November, Trusted Media Brands has already seen an increase in its RPM/Pageviews/Engagement metrics.

“Native advertising is paramount to our digital strategy for both growing revenue and audiences. We tapped Taboola because their platform helps us create truly personalized experiences that engage our audiences to spend more time on our sites as well as engaging with our content,” said Vince Errico, Chief Digital Officer. “The innovation of the Taboola Feed helps Trusted Media Brands provide a brand safe environment for our users to engage with both organic and sponsored content at the moment they are deciding what content to consume next.”

“We’re excited to work with the Trusted Media Brands team on our new Taboola Feed platform, bringing experiences users already like from social networks outside of the walled gardens and into the open web,” said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO at Taboola. “The value of improving user experience with Taboola Feed is a meaningful revenue and engagement opportunity to grow with video, and other innovative in-feed formats such as utility cards, games, surveys, newsletters and others.”

The deal follows recent partnerships around the globe of Taboola Feed including New York Daily News, BT, and El Universal earlier this year. Taboola acts as a search engine in reverse, analyzing hundreds of real-time signals (including location, device type, referral source, social media trends and more) to match users with content they are most likely to be interested in consuming next. Instead of expecting people to turn to search or social to find interesting content to consume, Taboola powers information to find people at a time when they are most likely to engage.

About Taboola

Taboola is the leading discovery platform, serving over 450 billion recommendations of articles, blogs, videos, products and apps to over one billion unique users every month on thousands of premium sites and mobile carriers. Publishers, brand marketers, and performance advertisers leverage Taboola to retain users on their sites, monetize their traffic, and distribute organic and sponsored content as well as video to engage high-quality audiences. Partners include: USA TODAY, Huffington Post, MSN, Business Insider, The Independent, Welt, L’Express and The Weather Channel. A global company with local service touchpoints, Taboola is headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Bangkok, São Paulo, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo. Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.