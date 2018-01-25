Itron Modernizes Water Metering System in Rwanda

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water, announced today that it signed a new contract with the Rwandan water company, WASAC, to continue to modernize its water metering system. WASAC will install 50,000 highly accurate Itron water meters over the next two years, following the completion of a three-year contract with Itron to implement 110,000 meters.

Serving all of Rwanda, WASAC provides water services to 230,000 customers across the East African country. To address water shortages, the utility has worked with Itron for the past 10 years to update its infrastructure and improve its technology. This most recent contract utilizes Itron’s single jet water meters to address the utility’s need for high-end technology in the capital city of Kigali.

With its highly engineered design, the Itron meter accurately measures over time, even in severe environmental conditions. Proven to be successful through 20 years of experience in the field, these meters have the capability to accurately measure a wide range of flow rates in tough, humid conditions. By utilizing this technology, WASAC is equipped to reliably measure water regardless of climate conditions.

“Itron’s high-end metering technology can support all water conditions, which allows WASAC to accurately manage its water supply,” said Mathias Martin, Itron vice president of sales, EMEA. “We are glad to continue our work with WASAC to help the utility accurately measure usage and conserve water resources.”

