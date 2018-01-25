Trading Technologies and Coinbase Announce a First-of-its-Kind Bridge Between the Futures and Cryptocurrency Markets

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, and Coinbase, which owns and operates Global Digital Asset Exchange (GDAX), one of the world’s largest and most trusted digital asset exchanges, today announced a strategic partnership to provide professional cryptocurrency trading functionality and market access to the institutional trading world. Beginning March 2018, the partnership will allow TT customers to trade both spot and derivative markets side-by-side for the first time.

Tailored specifically to the needs of institutional investors, Coinbase’s GDAX is recognized as one of the world’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase is regulated under the New York Department of Financial Services BitLicense as well as 30+ state money transfer regimes. GDAX is the largest digital asset spot market in the U.S. In addition to its exchange service, in the coming months Coinbase will launch a unique custodian offering – Coinbase Custody – that will provide strict financial controls and secure storage for institutional investors wanting to trade digital currencies like bitcoin and ether.

With 19 of the top 20 futures commission merchants as distribution partners, TT users are some of the largest futures and commodity traders in the world. Its connectivity stretches to nearly 45 markets, including the futures markets of the CME Group, Deutsche Boerse, Intercontinental Exchange and Nasdaq. Through this partnership, TT users will be able to view market data, submit orders, and leverage a market-leading suite of charting and automated trading tools to trade cryptocurrencies on GDAX.

Rick Lane, CEO of TT, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Coinbase, the leading digital asset exchange, so that cryptocurrency traders of all styles are able to leverage our robust and powerful suite of trading tools. Furthermore, we have begun collaborating to deliver enhanced and asset-class-specific functionality on the TT platform for cryptocurrency trading.”

“The partnership between Coinbase and Trading Technologies will provide essential trading and hedging tools across the market,” offered Adam White, General Manager of GDAX. “The offering is timed perfectly, just as futures on Bitcoin are taking form. TT provides one of the most powerful and ubiquitous tools to today’s futures trader. This, paired with GDAX’s crypto-spot market liquidity, will provide thousands of institutional investors a seamless and secure way to trade digital assets.”

Michael Kraines, TT’s Chief Commercial Officer, added, “This unparalleled strategic relationship means that for the first time ever, the institutional community can utilize our best-in-class professional trading tools to access both listed derivative and GDAX’s exceptional cash cryptocurrency offerings, side by side on one screen. Together, TT and Coinbase are setting the stage for the next evolution of the cryptocurrency markets and leveling the proverbial playing field for all.”

To learn more about this partnership and receive updates on its launch, visit www.ttcryptotrading.com.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software and solutions for a wide variety of users including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® and X_TRADER® trading platforms, TT is developing domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and rolling out machine-learning tools for real-time trade surveillance.

About Coinbase

Founded in June of 2012, Coinbase is a digital currency platform serving over 13 million users transacting in a range of digital assets including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Launched in 2015, Global Digital Asset Exchange (GDAX) is a fully owned subsidiary of Coinbase, tailored to the needs of institutional investors. We're based in San Francisco, California with offices in New York and London.