Roostify announces integration with LendingTree

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roostify, a provider of automated mortgage transaction technology, today announced that it has integrated its online mortgage platform with LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), the nation’s leading online loan marketplace. The new integration makes it easier than ever for consumers to locate and apply with the right lender.

“There is a digital gap in the mortgage industry: consumers mostly research and shop for loans online, but once they choose a loan the actual origination process is often still offline,” explained Nikul Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, LendingTree. “Our integration with Roostify brings the industry one step closer to the all-digital vision for a seamless consumer journey.”

Lenders can utilize the new integration to create a seamless path for consumers to search, select, apply for, and close a loan online. Consumers selecting an offer on LendingTree from a lender using Roostify will be able to authenticate into the lender’s Roostify-powered online experience, with all information securely pre-populated. The consumer can move from shopping around to getting their loan in just a few clicks, streamlining the experience and improving lead quality for lenders.

“Roostify is dedicated to improving the lending experience for both consumers and lenders,” added Rajesh Bhat, CEO, Roostify. “Partnering with LendingTree, whose mission is to help consumers find the best home loan, helps us achieve both those goals, increasing efficiency and lead quality for lenders while offering consumers a faster, stress-free path to apply for and close a competitively priced home loan.”

The integration will enter general availability in Q1 2018 for all joint clients of Roostify and LendingTree.

About Roostify

Founded by consumers looking for a better way to buy a home, Roostify leads the industry in delivering accelerated and transparent online mortgage experiences. From enterprise banks to independent brokerages, dozens of lenders across the United States trust Roostify to speed up closings, reduce unnecessary work and give their customers a smooth, anxiety-free mortgage experience. Since 2014, Roostify has helped close thousands of home loans nationwide.

Roostify is privately funded and headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit roostify.com.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.