Rambus and Marvell Sign Patent License Agreement

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS, “Rambus”) today announced that Marvell Technology Group Ltd., a leader in storage, networking and connectivity semiconductor solutions, has signed a patent license agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Rambus will license Marvell a wide range of innovations, including Rambus patented memory controller, SerDes and security technologies. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

“This agreement provides a foundation for collaboration with Marvell, and we look forward to exploring mutual opportunities in the data center and mobile edge markets,” said Luc Seraphin, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Interfaces Division at Rambus.

For additional information on Rambus products and solutions, please visit rambus.com.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.