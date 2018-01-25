Aerie Introduces Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman, and Rachel Platten as New #AerieREAL Role Models, Joining Iskra Lawrence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Aerie, a lifestyle brand offering intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear, expands its #AerieREAL Role Model™ family with the introduction of actress-activist, Yara Shahidi, gold medal gymnast, Aly Raisman, and multi-platinum and award winning singer-songwriter, Rachel Platten. They will join Iskra Lawrence, a leading body positivity activist and the first Aerie Role Model, in the upcoming spring campaign.

Chosen for their influential voices, unique stories and self-made success, the Role Models will also further the Aerie mission of body positivity and women empowerment through Real Talk speaking engagements taking place in Aerie stores. Additionally, this March, exclusive products designed by our Role Models will be offered with 100% of sales benefiting a charity of their choice.

“Yara, Aly, Rachel, and Iskra truly embody AerieREAL and what it means to be strong, confident, and happy in your own skin,” said Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand President. “At Aerie, we believe in authentic, real beauty and never airbrush our models. Now, more than ever, we want to encourage women everywhere to feel empowered to embrace their own unique qualities and beautiful REAL selves.”

First-hand from the #AerieREAL Role Models:

“I love supporting causes and movements that help perpetuate this idea of people rising together.” – Yara Shahidi

“We’ve all been through something that, in the end, will make you a stronger person.” – Aly Raisman

“In being more vulnerable and having the courage to share my truths even more, I’ve learned that more people feel like that gives them permission to do the same.” – Rachel Platten

“I couldn’t be more excited for the #AerieREAL Role Model community to grow because we need voices. We need diversity. I want every girl to feel like she has someone to look up to.” – Iskra Lawrence

To hear more, including their powerful stories, inspirational messages and on-set favorites, visit www.aerie.com.

