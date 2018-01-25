Hair Transplant Specialist Dr. Alan Bauman Selected among 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America by Leading CEO Publication

The Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center is a nearly 12,000 sqft facility dedicated exclusively to hair health, scalp health and hair restoration. Medical Director and CEO Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS is a full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has dedicated his career to helping people struggling with hair loss effectively achieve their hair restoration goals. His new concierge program, the Executive Hair Restoration Experience℠ allows professionals to enjoy the life-changing artistry and technology of state-of-the-art hair restoration while relaxing and recovering in one of the world's most luxurious destination locations: Boca Raton, Florida. For more information on the Executive Hair Restoration Experience℠, as seen in Forbes and The CEO Forum, please visit http://www.HairLikeABoss.com

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD of Boca Raton, FL (Bauman Medical, www.baumanmedical.com) has been selected as one of “10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America,” by The CEO Forum magazine. He joins nine other healthcare leaders from across the country in the first-of-its-kind CEO Forum issue recognizing the health and medical sector, its impact on the country and the innovators who are taking the nation deep into the next generation of healthcare. The CEO Forum is the only publication of its kind solely dedicated to CEOs with content provided almost exclusively by CEOs.

“Of our readership of the top 10,000 CEOs in America, we had frequently been asked to establish a list of the 10 CEOs across all sectors who were transforming the fabric of healthcare. The purpose of this list of the Top 10 is to share in depth discussions with the CEO community the philosophies and practices of what it takes to transform a component of the healthcare industry,” said Robert Reiss, Host and CEO, The CEO Forum. Reiss continued, “We are pleased to recognize Dr. Alan Bauman as the leader in hair restoration—a healthcare segment which actually impacts upwards of 80 million Americans and has direct correlations to well-being. Dr. Bauman has led the industry as a pioneer in technologies like robotics and with the largest treatment center in America where Bauman Medical has treated over 20,000 patients, Dr. Bauman deserves credit for bringing hair restoration to mainstream America.”

“To be included among such a select grouping of healthcare providers, administrators and innovators is truly an honor and I congratulate all of the others who have been recognized,” said Dr. Bauman. “In my professional life I strive to provide the most effective, comprehensive and compassionate care to my patients while at the same time advancing the science and art in the field of hair restoration and hair transplantation. I am particularly proud of the procedures and technologies my team and I have helped pioneer and champion such as minimally invasive FUE hair transplantation, PRP Platelet Rich Plasma for hair growth using the EnrichedPRP system from MasterPharm (NY) and Emcyte (FL), 3D-printed Italian medical grade hair replacement prosthesis from Cesare Ragazzi Laboratories (Bologna) and Viviscal Hair Growth Program from Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) and many others. I know I speak for the entire Bauman Medical team when I say it’s been more than gratifying seeing the thousands of patients and their families whose lives have been changed through our work.”

About The CEO Forum

The CEO Forum is a bi-monthly publication written and delivered in hardcopy to the top 10,000 CEO’s in America and digitally to a broader community of 9,800 CEOs. At its core is driving and expressing through its participating CEOs the timeless principles that define personal leadership success and demonstrating business model success. Founded by Robert Reiss who as CEO of the publication and Host of a weekly radio show broadcast on twenty-five AM radio stations with over 600,000 weekly listeners, the property has become a highly useful and informative tool for CEO’s and c-suite members, and was cited in 2016 as the #1 podcast for CEOs in America. www.ceoforum.ceo

About Bauman Medical

Bauman Medical was founded in 1997 with a single mission… to improve the physical appearance and in doing so the mental health of its patients through optimum hair health and hair restoration. Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, is among a very selected group of physicians worldwide to earn Board Certification from the prestigious American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS) and accepted by the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS). He has achieved Fellow status with the esteemed International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS). Under the doctor’s leadership, Bauman Medical delivers exceptional and consistent results. In total, Bauman Medical has treated over 20,000 hair loss patients while conducting more than 8,000 surgical procedures since its inception. Through his 501(c)(3) non-profit Bauman Philanthropic Foundation, Dr. Bauman and his team provide pro-bono hair restoration, surgical hair transplant and medical treatment to patients in need. Dr. Bauman was recently voted North America’s #1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon by Aesthetic Everything. Dr. Bauman is a frequent guest expert and faculty member at many major international medical conferences. In addition to teaching and consulting worldwide, he personally sees patients and performs procedures at Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center — an 11,000 sq. ft. stand-alone medical facility located in downtown Boca Raton, one of the largest facilities of its kind in the country.

To take a 3-D Video Tour of the Bauman Medical facility and its surroundings, please visit https://vimeo.com/252345887.

For all media inquiries about Bauman Medical and to speak with Dr. Bauman, please contact Shep Doniger at BDCG at 561-637-5750 or sdoniger@bdcginc.com.