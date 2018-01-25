Peraton Awarded $71.8 Million Contract to Manage Satellite Communications for the U.S. Army Pacific Command

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded Peraton a $71.8M contract with a one-year base period and four one-year options for procurement and management of commercial satellite capacity for U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC).

Peraton will provide satellite services, engineering and technical support for the fixed and mobile platforms that comprise the network architecture of the U.S. Army’s Pacific Command. The company’s fully managed network services and solutions will connect the Army and its allies in the Pacific Rim, helping to ensure the successful execution of complex missions that are critical to the region’s continued stability and security. Peraton will monitor and maintain 24x7 control of the network from its operations center in Herndon, VA.

Peraton CEO Stu Shea said, “Peraton is honored to support the USARPAC operations and training missions in the Pacific Region. Our long history of successfully supporting critical-need and harsh-environment satellite and terrestrial communications service requirements around the world has established Peraton as a trusted telecommunications and IT mission partner across the U.S. defense, intelligence and civil organizations.”

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation’s most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. Peraton has significant experience providing highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber/SIGINT, defense, homeland security, electronic warfare and secure communications solutions, and has become a trusted partner on missions that are critical to the security priorities of the United States. Capabilities include complex software and technology services and solutions, as well as end-to-end mission operations capabilities, including software systems development, offensive and defense cyber operations, modeling & simulation, mission management, and Quick Reaction Capabilities (QRC) / Research & Development. The company is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with approximately 3,500 employees across the U.S. and Canada.