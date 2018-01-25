Value-Added Distributor Jenne, Inc. Announces Its Launch of Jenne® Lightning License Delivery™ -- a Game-Changer for Enhanced Productivity and Customer Service for Avaya Partners

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc. announced today its newest value-added service for Jenne Avaya Partners — Jenne® Lightning License Delivery™, an automated license delivery system that significantly reduces the time it takes for Avaya Partners to receive licenses – a true game-changer for enhanced productivity and customer service.

Now, Avaya Partners ordering IP Office PLDS licensing have 24-hour availability to receive licenses with turnaround times significantly shorter than similar systems. The licenses are automatically delivered to the person who placed the order via email.

“Our resellers often experience last minute changes to system configurations from their end user customers,” said Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing at Jenne, Inc. “With our new automated system, Lightning License Delivery, our resellers can easily adapt to last minute changes to a system implementation and avoid delaying a project. Whether its 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., a weekday or a weekend, they can rely on Jenne to fulfill the licenses they need to finish their projects on schedule. The result is better customer service for all.”

“When we are facing strict deadlines, any delay can affect the deployment of a system,” said Steve Leidholdt, president and CEO at STL Communications, a value-added reseller and Avaya business partner located in St. Louis, Missouri. “The ability to order licenses at any time of the day or night and have them delivered quickly is a tremendous advantage. Jenne’s new Lightning License Delivery service will allow us to better accommodate our customers’ needs and ensure their system implementations are delivered and installed on schedule.”

To educate Jenne Avaya Partners on how to start leveraging the automated licensing service, Jenne is hosting a webinar on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. ET. Partners may register for the webinar by visiting www.jenne.com/webinar.aspx.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, data networking, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value-added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.