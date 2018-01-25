Operaciones Portuarias Canarias, S.A. Takes First Step Towards Terminal Modernization with Upgrade to Navis N4

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Operaciones Portuarias Canarias, S.A. (OPCSA), has chosen to implement the Navis N4 terminal operating system. Transitioning from an outdated Cosmos TOS, the partnership with Navis marks the first step in OPCSA’s path towards modernizing operations with the goal of achieving steady productivity, quicker vessel turnaround times and greater efficiency with re-stow movements.

Since beginning operations in 1986, OPCSA has become the largest terminal in the port of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, as well as in the area from South of Spain to West Africa. OPCSA is a strategic enclave for traffic between Europe, Africa and South America, connecting directly with more than 74 ports around the world. The terminal currently reports 800,000 TEU annually and an average of 25 moves per hour.

While the terminal’s customers benefit from OPCSA’s location, connecting lines on South-North routes with East-West routes, the previous system struggled to keep up with current operational needs, resulting in unproductive moves and ineffective re-stows that added both time and money to the shipping process. To improve overall reliability and productivity, OPCSCA selected N4 and will utilize Navis Professional Services for the implementation and then Navis Training to get its team fully integrated with operating the new system for maximum efficiency.

“Our experienced staff is eager and enthusiastic to get to work using N4 and start to reap the benefits for our customers. We all fully expect to improve our current operations as far as reliability and productivity is concerned, but we’re also looking forward to providing our clients with new options that will simplify their work and make it more effective as well," said Captain Jan Nowak, CEO, OPCSA. “Implementation of N4 is the first step in a much bigger and ambitious plan of modernization of our terminal."

Following the upgrade, OPCSA may also ultilize several of Navis’ optimization modules such as Autostow and Expert Decking to further build on its capabilities and compete with leading terminals around the world. “Upgrading to a new TOS is a major transition and undertaking for terminal operators and their staff but as is the case with OPSCA, it is a necessary step to provide their customers with the most up-to-date software that ensures the smoothest process in and out of the port," said Chuck Schneider, General Manager, EMEA. “The Navis team will be available at all times to ease the transition and make sure that OPCSA doesn’t miss a beat in delivering the white glove service that its customers are used to."

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com