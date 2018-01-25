Gazelle.ai adds Database USA to its Growing AI-Powered Economic Development Data Platform

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gazelle.ai is very pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Database USA, adding further depth to the AI-based economic development platform.

Effective March 1, 2018, Gazelle.ai will be deploying data from Database USA that includes over 15 million establishments.

“ Database USA has emerged as a fantastic source for corporate data. Following our extensive testing, they ranked extremely high in accuracy, which is critical for our clients. We’re particularly excited about their company classifications at the NAICS and SIC levels, which add yet another layer to our already robust business intelligence. Industry classifications on a per company basis can be challenging and we feel Database USA is best in class in this regard,” says Gazelle.ai’s President Steven Jast.

This represents the 14th data licensing agreement that Gazelle.ai has concluded. “ By adding Database USA to our platform, Gazelle.ai has dramatically improved its already best-in-class data, making our industry-first AI-based company growth predictor all the more powerful,” adds Jast.

Dr.Hugh Kelley, Gazelle.ai’s Chief Economist, also expressed his enthusiasm for the deal. “ This helps immensely as we continue to drive improvement of our artificial intelligence capabilities and enhance our subscriber experience in the economic development space.”

Dr. Mark Richard, Database USA’s President concurred: “ We only benefit from being associated with growing, dynamic companies like Gazelle.ai. Their culture of innovation and the way they embrace ground-breaking technology is very similar to our own, so it’s a natural fit.”

About Gazelle.ai

Specifically designed for economic development and deal professionals, Gazelle.ai is a one-stop business intelligence and lead generation platform featuring artificial intelligence to forecast company growth and expansion. The Gazelle.ai platform was built by an in-house multidisciplinary team, including PhD-level physicists, economists, mathematicians, data scientists and software engineers. It grew out of our desire to find a way to enhance the methods used to identify early-stage signals for growth and corporate expansion. After two years of rigorous R&D, Gazelle.ai was launched in early 2017. For more information: www.gazelle.ai

About Database USA

DatabaseUSA.com is the leading provider of full-service database and email marketing solutions for small businesses and sales people. DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, triple-verified database of mailing lists, email lists, and sales leads, as well as direct mail, database enhancements, and many other marketing and sales lead services. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com